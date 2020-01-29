UFC Fight Night 166 Live Reddit Streaming!

Fans are waiting for the fight of the year, which is MMA Fight Night 166. North Carolina will host the UFC Fight night 166 even, and here you can watch the Ufc Reddit Streaming.

Details of UFC Fight Night 166 Event

Main Cared players are Blaydes vs dos Santos

The timing of the vent is 9 pm ET Main Card/ Prelims 8 pm/ Early Prelims 6:15 pm

Date 25 January 2020

Location

PNC Arena in Raleigh

Live Coverage: ESPN+

In UFC event, top contending heavyweights are in action, and you know that Blaydes is the big men in the UFC but not managed to crack through to earn a title shot.

Blaydes loses two fights in his career against Francis Ngannou. There are few occasions in which he has a chance to win the UFC name.

He is in a situation that occurs on 25 January 2020. He won two constantly after losing the second loss to Ngannoi in November 2018. Recently he comes and brings ti an end Shamil Abdurakhimov back in September 2019.

Win over dos Santos pushed Blaydes into an opportunity to confront the winner of the third battle between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

UFC signed a new deal with ESPN, and that’s great news for MMA and the expansion of the MMA game. UFC fight will be available on the ESPN+, ESPN, PPV and other ESPN platforms. HoweerUnited States people can only watch UFC live action on PPV though ESPN+

Here you can watch which cards will include in UFC Fight Night 166 Event

Heavyweight Fight: Junior dos Santos vs Curtis Blaydes

Welterweight fight: Michael Chiesa vs Rafael dos Anjos

Flyweight Fight: Alex Perez vs Jordan Espinosa

Women’s Strawweight Fight: Hannah Cifers vs Angela Hill

Light-Heavyweight Fight: Jamahal Hill vs Darko Stosic

Now talk about the Preliminary Card

Middleweight Fight: Dequan Townsend vs Bevon Lewis

Featherweight Fight: Nik Lentz vs Arnold Allen

Bantamweight Fight: Felipe Coles vs Montel Jackson

Women’s Flyweight Fight: Lucie Pudilova vs Justin Kish

Women’s Bantamweight Fight: Lina Lansberg vs Sara McMann

Bantamweight Fight: Brett Johns vs Tony Gravely

Featherweight Fight: Herbert Burns vs Nate Landwehr

UFC Reddit Streaming

Now you can watch free Live stream Reddit of UFC Fight Night 166. So don’t miss the opportunity because you just need a fast internet connection, device, and working Reddit account. On the following accounts, you can get free access

Fubo TV

It is a genuine streaming service for sports lovers which does not disappoint the fans. Here you can watch up to 70HD quality channels so you can watch favourite MMA contest in HD version. It is free of cost event, and I know you are surprised to know that how it is free!

Here is your answer when you get a Reddit account, it gives you 7-day free trial and if you want to watch on Fubo TV then just need to get the subscription for $54 that’s so reasonable. With Fubo TV, you can get access to your two devices; therefore, you can share with one member from family and friends.

As you already know, thatESPN+ is a cost-effective solution for United States people, and its cost depends on the current relationship with ESPN+. People get subscription about $65 to watch UFC Fight Night 166 event. Here is another best option, you can purchase whole UFC bundle for $85 instead of $65 PPV.

Dazn

It is popular in Japan, Germany, Italy, Australia, the United States and Canada. Dazn offers your two subscription plans; first month cost around $20 per month and the second plan is for a year in $100.

UK residents can watch the UFC Fight Night166 on BT Sports. It is specially made for PPV events; therefore, you can spend 19euros to watch the live streaming of the event. On this channel, you can watch replays of UFC Reddit streaming.