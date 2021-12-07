Colorado Springs truck blindspot accidents are on the rise. It is a statistic that many truckers and drivers in Colorado Springs may not be aware of. There are about 2.1 million blind spots on the average tractor-trailer. These blindspots can result in accidents if they are used while driving, yet many drivers don’t know how to avoid them. In this blog post, we’ll discuss what these accidents look like and how you can prevent them from happening to you!

What is Blindspot?

Blindspot is a term used to describe areas around your vehicle that can be difficult for other drivers on the road to see. These blindspots are created by many factors, such as windows, mirrors, and vehicle structures.

Truck Blindspot Accident Statistics in Colorado Springs: Truck accidents involving large vehicles like semi-trucks often result in tragic consequences. In fact, about 95 percent of all accidents involving large trucks occur as a result of driver error. The most common type of semi-truck accident is when the truck strikes another vehicle from behind or sideswipes it. When these accidents happen, they often cause severe injuries and even death to those involved because of the truck’s weight and size.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, there are certain things you can do to help avoid these accidents from happening:

– Make sure that your mirrors are adjusted properly so that you have a clear view of all-around your vehicle

– Use your turn signals when changing lanes or turning so that other drivers know what you are doing

– Be aware of the blind spots around your vehicle and use caution when driving in them

– Keep a safe distance between you and other vehicles on the road

These tips can help reduce your chances of being in an accident with a truck, but it is important to remember that these accidents can happen no matter how cautious you are. If you or someone you love has been injured in a truck accident, it is important to speak with an experienced legal professional as soon as possible so that they can help represent your best interests.

Trucking companies should invest in their fleet by investing in proper safety measures like blindspot mirrors. Proper maintenance of a fleet can help avoid accidents and keep our roads safe.

Why Hire an Attorney?

After a blindspot accident, you may feel overwhelmed and unsure of what to do next. The accident can be traumatizing, especially if there are serious injuries involved or fatalities that occurred as a result of the accident. When dealing with insurance companies, it is important to have a Colorado Springs truck accident attorney on your side who can advocate for your interests so that money isn’t wasted and you get the settlement you deserve.

If you or someone you know has been injured in a truck accident, it is important to contact an attorney that specializes in personal injury law as soon as possible. They can help represent your best interests and advise how to proceed with the situation.