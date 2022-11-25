Tourist Attraction Sites to visit in Japan

There are beautiful scenes in the world and only those who travel can explain the grace and splendour the world has in stock. Whether it’s the aurora lighting the sky in far Norway or giant towers hugging the skyline in Paris, France, the truth is the world has beautiful places anyone would like to visit. If you want to view an enigma with the perfect balance of century-old sites and the cutting edge technology of the modern age, Japan is the right place to go. Not only is Japan filled with temples and spectacular cathedrals, fine porcelains, ceramics and silk textiles are also lovely side attraction that puts them on the top of list of countries to be desired. In view of this, we have curated five lovely sites your sight would be grateful for in Japan. Strap in because this will be an interesting ride.

Mount Fuji

This is Japan's most popular landmark. It also doubles as the highest mountain peak in the country. The mountain can be viewed from Tokyo as it has a height of 3776 metres and rests on a landscape that's flat from the south to the east. Anyone 100kms away can see the majestic mountain and acknowledge the beautiful scenery. Each summer, more than a million people climb Mount Fuji and for centuries, the mountain has been widely celebrated in literary works and arts generally. Climbing it from the base make take approximately fourteen hours, so people now climb it from the half point which limits the ascent to 6 hours. Should you try to complete the climb from bottom up, you are advised to start in the afternoon, so as to rest in one of the 'mountain huts' at night during your ascent. This enables you to break your journey and continue your climb the next day.

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

This is a park built to commemorate the victims of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in August 1945. The place has become a symbol of enduring peace and against all odds, the people have stayed resolute in making a once dull city of horror a vibrant and lasting one. The park is built at the epicentre of the blast and the ground is littered with important memorials, monuments as well as museums. Among these are the Atom Bomb Dome, Peace Memorial Museum and the Memorial Cenotaph and the Flame of Peace.

Imperial Tokyo

This is Tokyo’s most notable landmark. The Imperial Palace has 17th century parks all around it. The Palace might look inaccessible but it is still used by the Imperial Family. Visitors are allowed to see the East Higashi-Gyoen Garden and the charming Nijubashi Bridge with its reflective waters that ensured it earned the nick, ‘double bridge’. Kabukiza Theatre is welcoming with Kabuki performances and the Shimbashi Enbujo Theatre as well as the Ginza shopping district are nice sites to see.

Historic Kyoto

The Bamboo forest in Kyoto remains one of the lovely places to see in the city. It is one of the strange places that remained untouched during the destruction that the World War II achieved. More than 10 million visitors flood to this district every other year and the ancient streets have stayed unchanged from time immemorial. The architecture is impressive and it remains one of Japan’s important centre of culture. It is said that 30 of the Buddhist inspired temples the city has are still in use. They have the 14th century Golden Pavilion which has gold-leaf coverings. Nijo Castle as well as retained its walls even though it had existed since the 17th century. The Kyoto Imperial Palace, built in AD 794 is also a site to behold. And you’d better complete your visit by seeing the Arashiyama Bamboo Groove.

Without a doubt, should you choose Japan as your next travel destination, you are in for interesting times.