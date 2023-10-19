Top Tips To Choose A Perfect Home Warranty Policy For You

The benefits of home warranties cannot be taken lightly. We are talking about extra protection for one of the biggest financial investments you will ever make in your life. But, this does not mean you should simply choose the first policy that you find online.

While there are some many good websites that will present the best home warranties based on where you live, the needs of one are not necessarily the needs of someone else. This is why you should always think about the following as you choose what policy to sign.

Understand Your Personal Requirements

Start by making a list. Write down everything that the home warranty should cover. What is particularly important is to feature every single old appliance with a high possibility of needing repairs in the future. Then, analyze all the major systems to see if they should be covered. For instance, do you use a water heater?

This list is also helpful when you plan to make renovations, like making your home more eco-friendly, not just when you buy a new property.

Do The Research First

There are several home warranty companies out there interested in helping you. Some have better deals than others. But, you need to first research the best firms out there.

Create another list of those reputable home warranty companies that are capable of matching your personal requirements. Then, research their pricing, services, and plans. Obviously, reading reviews from the BBB can help. It is also a good idea to talk to homeowners you might know who have such policies already. This will give you valuable inside information into how it is to work with some of the best home warranty companies in the area.

The most important part of research is to be as objective as possible. Always take into account your priorities first and not what someone else recommends.

Get Quotes

To know exactly what you would get yourself into, there is always the possibility of asking for quotes. After shortlisting the best home warranty companies you could find, ask for those free quotes.

The estimates give you important information. For starters, you get to see if the plan proposed is good according to the budget you have available. Then, you also get to see what is included and what is not. Just understand that the quotes are not necessarily what you get in the final deal you sign. Always read the fine print of the contract to be sure you are properly covered.

The Most Important Factors To Consider

After analyzing everything above, it is time to take into account the following vital factors so your final choice is perfect for your needs:

Service Area –Several home warranty companies cover a single area. Make sure there is coverage for your property or you will lose valuable time.

Coverage – The coverage offered by one company can vary a lot when compared to another one so be sure you know what is covered and what is not.

Costs – For one year, you can expect to pay anywhere up to $500 but comprehensive coverage and be more than that. Analyze these costs and don’t forget about service call fees.

Repair quality – The warranty companies offering labor guarantees are preferred. Some give you access to lifetime guarantees while others only offer a guarantee of a few months.

Claim fulfillment – There is a waiting period in place before the home warranty becomes active. Factor that into your final decision.

Customer support – You should only deal with home warranty companies offering round the clock customer support through phone lines or online forms.

If you are patient and you consider everything highlighted above, you will surely make the best choice possible.