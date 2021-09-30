Online games like Bubble shooter require no download, plus they can easily be played using just a browser. The browser or online games are a great way to kill some time without the hassle of downloading and installing. Games teach us many things, and they refine our strategizing skills. They can speed up one’s learning curve, plus they teach us how to use techniques.

Well, here we bring you the top online games that you can have in your browser and play them anytime and anywhere.

Prodigy

If you are into fantasy games, then Prodigy is a must-try. It is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game which you can play with other players online. The game revolves around utilizing your math skills, and it’s an incredible way to gain confidence.

You are assigned the role of a young wizard who crosses several worlds of Prodigy battling creatures and bosses. Here the wining includes your maths skills, and only by using them can you get closer to higher levels.

RuneScape

In RuneScape, you become a part of the giant MMORPG set in a medieval era of fantasy. Here you complete more than 200 quests and explore the world full of diversities and powers.

There are several skills to choose from Combat, Artisan, Gathering, Support, and Elite. As you play and level up, you become more proficient in your skills and complete the quests successfully.

Powerline.io

It seems more like that Nokia classic snake game, but it is more than that! Here you spawn as a neon snake and compete with other neon snakes. The goal is to become bigger and faster without getting respawned. When a snake dies, it gets into pieces that you eat up and grow bigger.

However, you don’t have to run into other snakes, or you will get into pieces, and others will eat you up. So instead, slide alongside other neon snakes to get the electrical impulse which would let you speed up and attract other snakes into you.

BrowserQuest

The browser game, as its name, lets you play by just using your browser. You become a young warrior who is on the mission of searching for his friends, adventure, and treasure.

You can either play alone or call your army, it depends on you. However, don’t forget to collect the loots and upgrade yourself while having all the fun and adventure.

AdventureQuest

The game allows you to play as a single-player. You choose a character, pick a class, and start fighting against the monsters. There are many personalities to choose from, such as ninja, wizard, fighter, rogue, or paladin, and more.

Here you get plenty of magical powers, hundreds of items, and hordes of monsters to fight against. The more quests you participate in, the more you win and refine your skills while getting rewards and powers.

Pokémon Showdown

It’s more like playing the Pokémon video games without any hustle. You don’t have to set up anything; just open the browser, and you are ready to go. You can build your team or run the battle as one player. Of course, your goals are determined based on your preferences, but this truly is a piece of entertainment.

Neopets

The game was very first introduced in November 1999 by the designers Adam and Donna Powell. It can be said as one of the best browser games and a heavenly one for animal lovers. The game takes you to a virtual world where you can own your virtual pets and take care of them. You earn cash as Neocash, which helps you maintain your pets just like in the real world. There are several customizations for pets; communities and events are going on; all of these elements keep the game fun to play.

So these were some of the best online games which you can play in your browser. Try the Bubble Shooter game on Bubble Shooter.net and use it as a fantastic stress buster. The games here are all free to play, which you don’t need to download.

We hope you would have a great time enjoying these online games.