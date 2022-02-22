Top Italian Fashion Brands

Italy is amongst the fashion capitals of the world and is the birthplace of some of the most sought-after brands on the market. The long legacy of Italian designers has shaped fashion as we know it today. As well as this, Italian fashion is believed to have the highest quality craftsmanship and manufacturing on the market. As a result, a “made in Italy” label is a global point of reference for excellence and quality alike. Italy’s impact on the world of fashion can’t be understated, as Italy is proudly in the center of the fashion map. Italian style is classy and elegant alike, and the following designers certainly display this.

CP Company

First up is CP Company which was founded by Massimo Osti in 1971, under the initial brand name of Chester Perry. The Italian brand specializes in sportswear with a luxury streetwear twist and is known for innovative values and daring fabric dyeing techniques. You may be familiar with the globally famous goggle jacket of 1988, well this was a CP Company creation, and it continues to dominate the fashion sphere today. CP Company is abundant in timeless designs that influential celebrities have sported for five decades. If your wardrobe is lacking some CP Company garments, you should browse their collection of unique pieces.

Marcelo Burlon

Marcelo Burlon is a man of many talents, acting as a fashion designer, photographer, creative director, and DJ. However, fashion allowed him to combine all his passions by expressing himself in a multitude of ways across the globe. Personality, modernity, and authenticity are all displayed within Marcelo Burlon’s eclectic collection, whilst also reflecting on his other passions and cultural origins. The brand is quite clearly reminiscent of nineties grunge streetstyle, techno music, and hip hop, resulting in a unique clothing line that perfectly combines the iconic elements of a variety of cultures. Whether you’re modeling, walking, or raving, the Marcelo Burlon collection has something on offer for you.

Palm Angels

Palm Angels is a relatively new brand that only made its way into the fashion sphere in 2015. The brand was established by Francesco Ragazzi with an obvious influence from Milan and a clear hint of the Los Angeles skateboarding scene. Consequently, the bran is abundant in track jackets, distressed sneakers, and graphic T-shirts. It’s not very often that a designer can perfectly achieve a casual look whilst maintaining a unique style, but Palm Angels accomplishes this perfectly. Therefore, if you’re a lover of casual yet stylish clobber, browse the Palm Angels collection.

Sergio Tacchini

You might recognize the name Sergio Tacchini as a former professional tennis player, but Tacchini has since created his very own sportswear brand. Now, it’s no surprise that the brand is angled towards tennis players. Sergio Tacchini noticed that there weren’t many fashion brands on the market that provided tennis players with simultaneously stylish and practical sportswear. As a result, he decided to create his very own brand that went against the traditional white tennis uniforms. As the brand grew, it also started to cater to the likes f skiwear, golf-wear, and basketball-wear. This brand has dominated the sportswear sector since 1966.

FILA

FILA is the longest-standing brand on this list and was founded in 1920, as a result, it’s one of the most trusted athletic brands worldwide. Initially, the brand specialized in underwear, but it soon grew in popularity, allowing them to expand and supply athletic merchandise. In terms of quality, FILA products are always tried-and-tested to ensure style, design, and durability for years. When hunting for trendy streetwear, you’re sure to encounter FILA.