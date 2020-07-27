5 exclusive Top horror movies in 2020

After horror films had a hard time in Swiss cinemas for a long time, more and more “horrors” came to us today. You came to this website because you are loving horror films. You may be finding the best horror films this year. Don’t worry! We’ll discuss top horror movies in 2020. Let’s start

Top horror movies in this year

Here are the top 5 most horror movies in this year.

01 ) Saw 9″ (USA: May 15, 2020)

Besides the fact that the film slated to hit theaters in May next year, little is known about the new Saw. Neither an official name nor any tiny information about the plot is available to this day. And yet the announced work by Darren Lynn Bousman (“Mother’s Day,” “Repo! The Genetic Opera”, “Saw II”) is currently the most anticipated horror film on the net.

So if you were looking forward to a sequel, you would be disappointed. On the other hand, those who have long wanted a breath of fresh air in the horror universe finally heard with this work.

2) A Quiet Place 2″ (Germany: March 19, 2020)

In 2018, the horror-thriller “A Quiet Place” by director John Krasinski was released in cinemas and presented us with a world where the survivors were not allowed to make a sound. Because dangerous but blind creatures have almost completely wiped out humanity there, and whoever makes the slightest noise is tracked down by the beasts and immediately killed.

In the sequel, about which there is not yet much information, Krasinksi takes over the directing. The old guard of leading actors is back, which is why it assumed that the story about Evelyn. Her two Children Reagan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) continue to count.

3) Candyman” (Germany: June 18, 2020)

For this work, a sequel to the horror film “Candyman’s Fluch” from 1992, director Nia Dacosta is responsible, from whom so far only the crime drama “Little Woods” comes. Like its predecessor, the sequel is based on the short story “The Forbidden” by Clive Barker. In the role of Candyman, we see Yahya Abdul-Mateen (“Aquaman”, “Baywatch”).

Nothing is currently known about the plot, and it is also difficult to assess whether the project is under an excellent star or is doomed to fail. So, of course, we have no indicator of quality. Nevertheless, it would help if you kept “Candyman” on the screen.

4) Gretel and Hansel” (USA: January 31, 2020)

A film that is gaining popularity online is the new work by director Osgood “Oz” Perkins, who previously made mainly average horror films and thrillers. As always, the story is about the sibling’s Hansel and Gretel. A long time ago.

But what she finds is the hiding place of something incredibly evil. In Gretel’s leading role, we see Sophia Lillis, who made a name for herself as Beverly Marsh in “ES”.

5) “Conjuring 3” (USA: September 11, 2020)

There is no exact official date for this third part of the Conjuring series in Germany, but just like “Antlers,” it is very likely that the new horror film by Michael Chaves, which previously made “Llorona’s Curse,” will still be with us in 2020 will appear. In the leading roles, of course, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga can be seen as Ed and Lorraine Warren.