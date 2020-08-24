3 Reasons Why RCB Is A Top Favourite Among People to Win IPL 2020

The IPL Fantasy 2020 season is soon going to commence. The cricket lovers around the world are all excited about the IPL Fantasy League 2020. There are discussions on ‘Chai’ (tea) on who should win the IPL 2020 title. So, let us just evaluate which team has the highest support from viewers. Yes, people surely wish and hope some team to win more than the others. Our analysis reveals that IPL 2020 RCB team is getting a lot of popular support. We are evaluating the IPL 2020 News RCB to help us understand why this team is getting the support. Here are three sensible reasons why the viewers hope RCB bag the trophy. Check them out:

Many Young Players to Make the Victory Possible

Cricket is a game where there is always need of young and aspiring players. The RCB team for IPL fantasy league this year is full of young aspirants who are eager to prove themselves on the field. The 21-member squad includes Devdutt Padikkal who is a youngster at the back of an extraordinary season. Josh Phillippe, an Australian player who is considered to make his place in the middle-order of Australian team is also in RCB. Washington Sundar, who made international debut at 17, is a 20-year-old off-spinner with a great potential.

RCB Boasts of a Solid and Experienced Batting Line-up

The team for IPL 2020 RCB also boasts of some solid and experienced players. The team purchased Aaron Finch for 4.4 crores. The popular Parthiv Patel is also a part of the RCB team. This means that the team does not completely rely on Virat Kohli or Ab De Villiers anymore. There are several senior players to provide the necessary mentorship. The team has a balance of young and experienced players.

The Death Bowling Issues in RCB May Have Ended

People who are fans of IPL Fantasy matches maybe aware of the death bowling issues that were present in RCB team. There weren’t enough players for death bowling as Mitchell Starc was injured. Tymal Mills was flooded with allegations to ruin his reputation. The 2020 season is sure to impress the match lovers. The RCB team has purchased Chris Morris for Rs. 10 crores. It has also purchased Kane Richardson for 4 crores. This season of fantasy IPL surely has some very good surprises.

