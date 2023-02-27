Top 5 Progressive Jackpots at Pay and Play Casinos

Progressive jackpots are as fun to play as they are rewarding. While you can find them on several game types, slots are the most common and widespread. It brings the ease of playing a regular slot game to the players while generating attractive prizes. You can win the best prizes an online casino can offer through its progressive jackpot options.

How progressive jackpots work

A percentage of each bet made on the specific game is taken towards the prize amount of a progressive jackpot. Once a player wins the jackpot, the level is reset. The amount builds again as subsequent bets are made, and the cycle continues. You can try your luck with progressive jackpots on a top pay and play casino utan svensk licens.

It is vital to remember that some games have wagering requirements to meet to become eligible for a progressive jackpot reward. Therefore, if you do not meet the wagering requirements on time but win the jackpot, you will not be able to claim it.

Here is an example of how a progressive jackpot works. Suppose you are staking money on a slot game that enables a progressive jackpot, and it costs $2.50 for one spin. From the total cost of your spin, $0.25 goes towards triggering the progressive jackpot. When the cuts accumulate to hit the jackpot amount, a lucky player gets it. The remaining $2.25 is not calculated for the progressive jackpot.

Most popular progressive jackpots in casinos without a license

Several top software providers have developed slot games that are ideal for enabling progressive jackpots. Some top games are feature and graphic-rich and offer an exciting and worthwhile gambling experience, even without winning the jackpot. Moreover, playing such games is easy and does not require a lot of strategic thinking. Therefore, players of all experience levels have a chance of winning. The following are the most popular progressive jackpot slots to try out.

Tycoons

Aztecs Millions

Cleopatra’s Gold

Greedy Goblins

Mega Moolah

Tycoons

The game was developed by the renowned developer Betsoft and has an RTP of 95.34%. You can enjoy its free spins bonus round, activated by achieving the required winning combinations. Use the feature to add more value to your bets. An ‘instant win click me’ feature is also available, enabling you to reveal cash prizes immediately.

Aztecs Millions

With an RTP of 95%, the game is a top option created by Real Time Gaming that is highly rewarding. It follows the theme of the Aztec empire, which many players love. The game’s graphic elements are simple but player-friendly, and a bonus feature is available to enhance the winnings. Its volatility rate is high, making it more popular among experienced players.

Cleopatra’s Gold

Real Time Gaming developed this entertaining and theme-based game. It now enjoys high player ratings and a 95% RTP. It is regarded as one of the best progressive jackpot slots in history. The jackpot amount is around $7,000, and a free spins feature is available. During the bonus round, you get 15 free spins. Any reward you win with the free spins is tripled. The game has a medium volatility rate, making it ideal for all types of players.

Greedy Goblins

The game has an exceptionally high RTP of 97.2% and has been developed by Betsoft. It has many cool features, including a bonus round, sticky wild reels, respins, and more. The progressive jackpot amount is currently $60,000. Moreover, the game’s graphic quality is superior and creates an interesting gaming experience.

Mega Moolah

Developed by Microgaming, the game is one of the best-known progressive jackpot slots ever. The game has an RTP of 88.12%, and the volatility rate is high. It has been creating overnight winners since 1996. The theme, design and features of the game are simple and basic. However, the jackpot amount can go to a whopping £4 million. Multipliers and free spins are available throughout the game for better winnings. A bonus round is available, introduced randomly during the game to the beat of African drums.

Best ways to win progressive jackpots

There is no surefire to win a progressive jackpot, as the winnings are determined through a Random Number Generator. However, there are tips to keep in mind which can enhance your chances and help avoid a negative experience.

Prepare a clear budget on how much you are willing to spend on progressive jackpot slots. Doing so will help you avoid spending more than you expected.

While sticking to the budget is necessary, ensure that you meet the minimum bet requirements for the progressive jackpot. Otherwise, you will not be eligible for the reward, bringing down your bet value.

Determine whether you want to win the big prize or several smaller but still worthwhile prizes.

Some progressive jackpot slots are more volatile than others. Start off with a less volatile won until you are familiar. If possible, try out the demo version for practice.

Learn the basics and rules of how progressive jackpots work. Research game reviews Understanding clearly how to stake your money right for maximum winnings is essential.

Now that you know the best progressive jackpots to try, go ahead and place your stakes for mind-blowing rewards!