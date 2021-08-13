Top 10 Tips to Become a Pro Sports Gambler Online

Betting professionally takes time, practice, and a lot of guts. But, if you’re a sports fanatic and would like to make money through predictions, then being a sports bettor is a good idea. Do remember that, like everything in life, you’ll have to go through a learning curve to get it right.

A common misconception most people have is that professional bettors win every single bet. This statement couldn’t be further from the truth. Here is the reality of the success rate and earnings of the pros.

On average, the win percentage is 55% of their bets.

Very few ever come close to 80-90%.

The profit margins reported are around 5% on average.

Few professional bettors ever reveal their exact financial earnings.

There is a lot to win if you make the right guess.

So, here are the top 10 tips you should follow if you want to be a pro sports bettor online.

1. Bankroll management

Proper management will make or break your career as a pro bettor. Maintain a set budget and assign a limit on the money you will place on each bet. Without proper control in this regard, you could be in a very difficult position down the line. As a rule, you should divide your bankroll into separate units. Never bet more than 5% of your bankroll.

2. Set tangible goals

A sport betting is very unpredictable. It is keeping that in mind, you should set a long-term goal instead of a short-term one. This will help you balance the highs and lows and assess the situation from a better point of view once you have achieved your goals. But, be realistic about your targets in relation to your circumstances.

3. Don’t use emotions to make decisions

Bet with your head, not your heart. Rely on logic alone, and practice your analytical skills to make bets. Wager on the outcome you think is going to happen, instead of the one you feel will happen, or want. You can click here to know more about how you can make the right betting decisions online.

4. Play the long game, and be realistic

There will be weeks or months when your luck just doesn’t seem to be clicking. Your success rate will be much lower than usual during these times. But, you must remember that there is nothing called constant success in the world of betting. Remember that the bad days won’t last forever, and use your analytical skills to help you through the tough spot.

5. Be disciplined

Practicing discipline as a bettor is one of the crucial things you will have to develop. Getting carried away while betting is very easy, and at these points, you must exercise self-control and use your head to make decisions. As mentioned earlier, don’t bet more than 5% of your total bankroll. Lastly, stick to a fixed schedule related to betting and will help you stay focused on your analysis.

6. Find the pattern

What gets measured gets managed. Keeping that in mind, look at your most successful and least successful bets and find the pattern that you seem to follow. Once you are aware of these tendencies, you can develop tactics and strategies accordingly and improve your record.

7. Steer clear of gambler’s fallacy

Your last bet on your favorite team paid off well. So, it should work this time as well, right? Not quite. At any level of gambling, you need to keep an eye out for the gambler’s fallacy. What you need to remember is that each and every bet you place is independent of the next one. The variables keep on changing and need to be taken into account when you’re wagering.

8. Use the Pareto Principle

Ever heard of the 80/20 rule? It applies to almost every field of life, and gambling is no different. The 80/20 rule is also known as the Pareto Principle and dictates that the distribution in any field is roughly 80/20. For instance, 80% of the bookies’ income comes from 20% of players, 80% of your profits come from 20% of your bets. Use this rule to find the bets you should focus on and the ones to write off.

9. Don’t look at the odds

Seeing what the bookies have laid out clouds your judgment heavily. That’s why you should do your own research prior to placing the bets. Until you are confident of the outcome you feel is best suited to the situation, don’t look at the odds.

10. Predict your own outcomes

Some websites will recommend that you follow tipsters online. But, a lot of them are fake and will lead you down the wrong path. The best way to make the most out of the situation is to not only rely on your own intuition but to also not be afraid of losing money. Failures in betting will only help you learn down the line, and will add to your experience as a professional bettor.

In conclusion

Like most good things, becoming a great professional bettor takes time and patience. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes, and always do your own research and draw up your own conclusions before you look at someone else’s predictions.

The best gamblers follow a disciplined schedule on a daily basis, which gives them massive clarity. When you’re filling up the slips, always wager on the outcome that you believe is most likely to happen. Regardless of whether or not you win, you’ll have something to gain from the experience, be it knowledge or money.

