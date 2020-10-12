There are ample of games all over the world. Each of these requires special ability or skill to excel in it. Some of these games are for fun, while there are certain games which have a purpose of earning. Casino games belong to that category of games which procures pleasure as well as the opportunities to win huge sums of money. Free and real money Vegas slots bring in immense excitement amongst the players. This is the reason players enjoy them more.

Top free and real money Vegas slots

Given below are the top 10 free and real money Vegas slots. Out of which you can choose the one which attracts you the most: –

Raging Rhino

Raging Rhino is one of the most popular slot games due to the wonderful features. With amazing graphics and gaming features, this Vegas-style slot game is something that you must try. It is available in the form of real money slot. It basically consists of 6×4 grids and offers 4096 ways to win. The top-paying combinations of this game might worth as high as 60,000 coins.

Miss Kitty

Miss Kitty is a kind of classic slot game but maintains the constant charm till date. Since launching, it has been successful in gaining the attention of the masses. Playing free Vegas slots with bonuses could be fun. In contrast, this game might not excite you much while playing with real money.

Cleopatra Slots

Cleopatra Slots being launched in back 2012. Still stays in trend due to the amazing game theme that it features. This is a mid variance slot, and it offers huge possibilities to win, almost up to 25,000,00 credits.

Davinci Diamonds Slot

This is one of the legendary free and real money Vegas Slots. It comes from High 5 Games and is known to be the most iconic game in the casinos. Though this game seems to be magnificent, it is good to know that it would not be much easier to achieve wins here.

Golden Goddess

Golden Goddess also belongs to the likeable slots category. It is an action-packed slot and is potent of offering wins up to 25,000,000 coins. With 5×4 grids and 40 pay lines, this amazing slot can be played online for free.

White Orchids

The White Orchids slot features a retro Hawaii theme which contains the pleasant old-fashioned graphics. It consists of 5×4 grids with 1064 pay line. Also, this game is efficient at providing you with a wonderful experience of playing and availing winning chances up to 25000000.

Book of Ra

This game is essential for the ones who are hardcore Vegas slot players. It is in the form of chapters which is based on the famous book of Ra franchise. The lovely graphics and the historic feel throughout the playing session is enough to mesmerize us. This slot game could offer wins as massive as 50000 coins.

Jackpot Jester 50000

This slot consists of 5 pay lines and two sets of three reels. These reels are stacking on the top of one another. The Jester symbol is the one which could aid in gaining more winning combinations. However, this slot does not have any free spins or multipliers. You can still experience fortunes as it offers bonus features. Once the bonus feature activates, the base game winnings would transfer to the upper reels. This could expose you to high opportunities to get rewards.

Mystery Joker

Mystery Joker is one of the simplest looking machine slot games which has three reels and five pay lines. As a bonus feature, this game provides free spin (up to 10 free spins). There are no wild symbols, but there is a scatter in the form of a joker which aids in activating the bonus feature. If you manage to land on three of the scatters, then you would be rewarded with the mystery wins along with 10 extra spins.

Wild Melon

Wild melon is the most basic Vegas slot out of all. It consists of 3 reels which occupy two rows, and there is only one pay line. The wild symbol in this game is in the form of watermelon itself and has the potential to offer wins as huge as 10000 times the stake. The highest wins are available after landing on 3 of these wild symbols, whereas even if you land on only two of them then also you would be paid two times the value of your stake.

Conclusion

Free and real money Vegas slots are absolute fun to play. These are the top 10 of these slots. But there are ample of slot games available. You, yourself can explore the world of different slots, look at the game features, graphics, themes and decide which one attracts you more. Choose the game which you feel could provide you with more wins as well as joy. You might also visit https://vegasslots.net/ to know more about the slot games.