Top 10 Best Megaways Slots

For some, there’s nothing more exciting than seeing reels on slot machines spin steadfastly before forming winning symbols. Then a familiar sound comes up to cheer you up and to confirm that you have won.

With Megaways slots—the relatively new breed of games from Big Time Gaming—the potential to win is limitless. That’s because these games have up to 117,649 ways to win. They offer unique symbols with every spin and tend to have significantly huge random jackpots.

Being games of chance, Megaways slots don’t offer guaranteed wins. Losses are part of the game. That said, discover the top ten best Megaways online today, their bonuses and betting features.

#1: Bonanza

Bonanza is one of a few slots you’ll find on nearly every online casino. In fact, many gaming sites tend to list it amongst their top games where you can easily find it. Despite that, the Megaways slot isn’t the fanciest game out there.

Instead, the BGT slot machine resembles a regular video slot with decent but not out of the ordinary graphics. On a closer look, however, Bonanza displays features you won’t find on most slots.

For example, it has six reels, a payout of up to 10,000 your wager and lots of bonus features. You can bet as little as £0.20 and a maximum of £10. But beware the game’s high-paying symbols can be scarce.

#2: Rainbow Riches Megaways

Designed by Barcrest, Rainbow Riches Megaways is an upgrade of a regular video slot by the same company. As a result, the new version has 117,649 ways to win instead of a handful paylines.

The game follows an Irish-theme with an Irish pub on the background, lots of green, white and orange and a rainbow. Similar to Bonanza, this game allows you to bet as little as twenty cents and up to £20. It also lets you buy free spins mid-game, which keeps you playing longer.

#3: Extra Chilli

Extra Chilli is for everyone who loves spicy foods, especially dishes from South America. It’s neat and colourful and graced by musical soundtracks that spice up your gaming experience.

With a maximum of 117,649 ways to win, Extra Chilli offers more ways to win than every other slot that’s not a Megaways game. More importantly, it’s a high paying game with a 96% RTP and lots of bonus features.

Again, when top 10 best Megaways slots are ranked, Extra Chilli appears close to the apex. It’s rated up high with Bonanza, Rainbow Riches and several more games. Predictably, it also appears on nearly every online casino that provides Megaways slots.

#4: Holy Diver

When it comes to slots with insane numbers of ways to win, Holy Diver is the granddaddy of them all. It elevates casino gaming to a whole new level with its 586,971 ways to win and plenty of well-paying bonuses.

Some of the bonus symbols to look out for are the Shield of Fortune, gems, fireball, sword and standard low-value letters and numbers symbols. Depending on the images triggered, you can win between a couple of free spins and up to 20,000 times your bet.

#5: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

You know the drill. A host asks questions, and if you answer them correctly, you win money. With the Megaways slot from BGT, however, the format is a tad different. Your job is to spot important symbols in the game instead of answering a slew of questions.

Trigger the scatter, and you’ll unlock the bonus round. As a welcome, you receive eight free spins. There are more symbols inspired by the TV show. And depending on how lucky you are, you could activate them and win up to 50,000 times your bet.

#6: Machina by Relax Gaming

So, you like the Machina movie? Try the Megaways slot version of it. The game features futuristic robots, neon lights and unfriendly humans at the alleys. Focus your eyes on the reels, however, to find important symbols that could award you free spins, and real money wins. Speaking of which, the game pays up to 26,000 times your wager, but that is if you are extremely lucky.

#7: Primal by Blueprint Gaming

Primal takes you back in time to experience a world dominated by fierce beasts like mammoths, tigers and rhinos. The game lets you bet £0.20-£20 for a chance to win a maximum of 10,000 your wager.

Similar to many Megaways slots, Primal features plenty of bonus symbols. The scatter, for example, reveals ten to thirty free spins while the wild pays out up to 7,776 times your wager.

#8: White Rabbit

White Rabbit is one of the first Megaways slots from Big Time Gaming. It was inspired by Alice in Wonderland and comes with up to 248,382 ways to win. It also presents an impressive RTP of 97.3%.

With that in mind, White Rabbit is a straightforward game. Play a few spins, and if you trigger three rabbits on reels 2, 3 and 4, you get access to the bonus round. The bonus feature is where all the rewards are revealed, so prepare to earn up to 75 free spins and a maximum of 13,000 times your stake.

#9: Valletta Megaways

Valletta is yet another Megaways creation from Blueprint Gaming. Its selling point is its unique battle theme set in Malta. That gives it a medieval feel as you watch ships burn in the Mediterranean Sea and soldiers fight in the streets.

Your role is to walk around the city, collecting important symbols such as shields and the iconic warrior Valette. Depending on what you trigger, you could win a few free spins or up to 10,000 your bet.

#10: Vikings Unleashed

Blueprint Gaming’s Vikings Unleashed spares no change when it comes to paying lucky players. Precisely, it gives you the chance to win up to 50,000 times your bet and 117,649 ways to win.

That said, it also presents plenty of common Megaways features. For example, you can purchase free spins mid-game. Again, the most rewarding icons come in the bonus round—the Vikings, a sorcerer and Berzerker.