Tom Clancy’s The Division: Here’s Everything About the Ubisoft’s Game!

Tom Clancy is a third-person shooter and action role-playing game developed by Ubisoft. First, it was released on 7th February 2019.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is a Ubisoft’s open-world newest expansion World of New York game which also available on Google Stadia. This highly anticipated game was announced in last summer.

Updates

It is a perfect game which takes advantage of the years of shooting refinements from past Tom Clancy games with MMO open-world game.

In its gameplay, you find yourself in a post-pandemic Washington DC. Furtherly, the latest expansion Warlords of New York takes you to New York city where hunt down a fellow member. This member takes over Manhattan.

Players can make a division agent and change gender and appearance. In the game, there are different firearms available such as assault rifles, sniper rifles and small machine guns.

In this, the weapon has the following states

Damage, Rounds per Minute, Magazine Size, Accuracy, Stability, Reload time and Damage Drop off. All these weapons could be customized with different attachments such as scopes, barrel attachments and scopes.

It is an open-world game where upgrading settlements give players gameplay such as fast travel and gear stash.

There are many collectables in the game such as comms, artefacts and relics. Division 2 has 3 dark zones and supports up to 12 players. in this dark zones area players defeat tough enemies.

Trailer

here you can watch the trailer of Tom clancy’s the Division 2