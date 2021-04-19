Betting and eSports are coming closer than ever before and because of the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore the lack of actual sport, there has been a huge increase in interest during 2020 and the first part of 2021.

That suggests that that several a lot of individuals are watching into the action and place their cash where their mouth is by putting a wager on the result of the sport or tournament.

For many eSports fans, betting on the sport is something completely new, which is why we are here, guiding you through our prime tips for gambling on eSports.

Play The Game

Much like many other sports you can bet on, it helps if you have an honest understanding, and the same applies for the eSports games that you want to bet on. It’s much harder to try and play a game of football at Old Trafford or Anfield, however with eSports, you’ll be able to have the chance and get the sport to play yourself.

From Counter Strike to League of Legends, getting your head around the rules and ways to win is a real key aspect to grasp before placing a bet. Even eSports players talk up the importance of continuously playing the game to give you that extra edge, so knowing as much as you can is just as important before betting on a particular eSports game.

Once you’ve figured out how to play the game, it’s important to keep on top of any changes or updates that tend to return pretty often these days. They often bring about new strategies and techniques so checking out our latest news or being active on Twitch should be an important part of your betting armoury.

Plan Your Betting Budget

In order to gamble safely, you have got to gamble responsibly which starts by setting yourself a budget.

Depending on what you earn, you ought to put aside a reasonable amount that you simply are happy to lose and won’t affect you paying any of your other bills or outgoings.

The key is keeping it fun, and as soon as it stops being fun or you notice yourself feeling annoyed, then that is the time to stop.

Staking Plan

After deciding on how much you have in your betting budget, you then need to decide on how you’ll go about stacking that money on eSports.

Many gamblers will have different staking plans, with some sticking to a hard and fast stake quantity per bet , while different people will prefer to alter their stake depending how confident they’re on a selected outcome really happening within the eSports games they know more about than others.

Some will do this via a numbers system with every point equalling to a sure range of pounds or bucks.

For example, a one dollar bet would be a less assured bet than a three dollar bet. Many gamblers will have 1 point set at £10, so that would mean a £10 stake with a 3 point bet being a £30 stake.

However, you ought to always set your own points strategy if you are wanting to use that methodology and therefore the points will even as simply work to £1 or £5, as they are doing to £10.

Whatever you choose, invariably gamble responsibly.

Choose Your eSports Bookmaker

There are many betting sites that are now offering eSports odds, thus it’s always a decent idea to compare a couple of completely different bookies before opening up a new account so you’re able to compare between their sportsbooks. Many will offer similar odds, but sometimes you might get a better price with another, such as 5/2 concerning your choice winning, rather than 2/1.

Many bookmakers will give out welcome packages and offers for new customers, which means you can often develop anything from bonus credit to free bets once you sign in, deposit and place a bet on eSports for the primary time.

As well as sorting out the welcome offers, it’s also worth researching what eSports games your chosen bookmaker actually offers sporting markets on.

Some can have an elaborated list, whereas others can solely focus on the major tournaments, thus relying on what you’re about to back, invariably check your bookmaker has what you’re searching for.