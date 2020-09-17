Tips and Tricks for Playing Fallout 4

Fallout 4 is huge. There is so much to see and do. It isn’t one of the easy to play video games. It is for legends. The Boston Commonwealth does not forgive. It is the most dangerous place. Life in this post-apocalyptic wasteland is gritty. The nuclear-warped critters and bandits are more likely to kill you in your first few minutes especially if you are a beginner. Radiation sickness is also another danger that you have to deal with in this wasteland.

Despite so many dangers, ammo is limited and other resources are very scarce. Your goal is to stay alive as long as possible and bring hope to the desolate landscape. The Commonwealth landscape is really punishing, especially at the start of the game, when you are a dweller with nothing more than the jumpsuit on your back and a 10mm pea-shooter. The game is meant to be challenging, and it is upon you to figure out how to survive all the forbidding conditions.

If you have been trying Fallout 4, but it hasn’t been fun for you. I’m here to share with you some tips that will make the Fallout 4 more fun and share with you some tips that will help you get up to speed.

Install Mods to make Fallout 4 feel more realistic

Fallout 4 is an open-world game and if you want to keep playing it, Mods are the best tools for you. They make the game feel more real and fun to play. Without Mods, the game can be boring, especially if you are a beginner who is trying to level up. There are so many Mods for Fallout 4, and you might be wondering which one is the best for you. All Mods are not the same, and if you are looking for the best Fallout 4 mods that will make the game more realistic and fun to play every time you are free, check out this Fallout 4 mod list.

Loot, scavenge, and scrap

Fallout 4 world does not forgive. To survive, you will need weapons, ammo, medical supplies, armor, and mods that are expensive. You can’t afford each and every item that you need. You have to search for loot in every cabinet, shelf, locker, and corpse. You don’t have to carry everything that you find. You can leave bulky and low-value items that can weigh you down behind.

Balance your arsenal

At the start, you won’t have enough ammo. You can buy some from city stores and trading posts, but they are expensive. The best thing that you can do is to collect weapons that are using different ammo types. By doing this, you will be able to switch from one weapon to the other when need be. Having a balanced arsenal will help improve your combat skills.

You don’t have to hold on to every weapon. Switch stronger items when they are available. Some weapons are all-rounders, but most of them are better in particular situations than others. Maintaining a balanced arsenal by holding back the sniper rifle or minigun for when you will need them can help avoid having to waste shotgun shells when you are in a long-range firefight.

Learn to use VATS

The Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System (VATS) slows time down to a crawl. VATS mechanic is very useful in certain combats as it allows the player to target a specific body part of the enemy and displays the percentage of hitting it. Knowing when to use VATS and when not to can make a difference.

Fallout 4’s VATS mechanic takes what would be standard first-person shooter combat into a fascinating affair of skills, stats, and percentages. If you are playing Fallout 4 on your PC, press Q to bring up VATS. If you are playing on PS4, L1, or Xbox, hit the LB button.

Run for your life

Before attacking an enemy, you must make sure that you can kill them. If you spot an enemy but you are not sure whether you can kill it or not, it is much better if you run for your life. You don’t have to risk it. Use the sprint function to get out of that place. Never fight a losing battle. You can try using VATS to try to kill the enemy with a critical hit, but when you are in trouble, just run for your life. Only engage your enemies when you have enough ammo. If you don’t have the right ammo for the job, running for your life is the best thing that you can do.