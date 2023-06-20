Three Tips for Keeping Your Tesla Battery Healthy

Tesla has become the industry’s top manufacturer as demand for electric vehicles grows. The battery is one of the most important parts of any electric car, and it needs to be kept in good condition to function at its best and last as long as possible. The following three crucial suggestions will help you maintain your Tesla battery, whether you already possess one or are thinking about buying one.

Recognize and make use of your charging options

The variety of charging choices provided by a Tesla is one of the benefits of owning one. Understanding how each charging method functions can have a significant impact on the battery life of your Tesla vehicle.

Let’s start by discussing the Level 1 charger, which is the most widely used charging technique. This charger may be connected into a typical 120-volt household outlet and comes with your Tesla. Although convenient for sporadic use, it charges the least quickly. As a result, it is advised to utilize Level 1 charging infrequently as it can cause the battery to experience additional stress.

The Level 2 charger follows, which runs at 240 volts and provides a quicker charging rate. You can install this kind of charger in your home or find it at several public charging stations. When possible, choose Level 2 charging because it takes less time to charge and is generally kinder to batteries than Level 1 charging.

The Supercharger network, which is Tesla’s own fast-charging system, is the company’s final offering. Superchargers are high-powered charging stations that are placed in strategic locations along key thoroughfares to enable for speedy car refueling. While supercharging is practical for long-distance travel, it is advised against using it only for regular charging. Due to the rapid charging rates used by superchargers, frequent use might eventually harm batteries.

Improve Your Charging Practices

The longevity of your Tesla battery can be considerably increased by optimizing your charging practices in addition to using the appropriate charging options. Here are some ideas to think about:

Avoid deep discharges on a regular basis. Lithium-ion batteries, particularly those found in Tesla automobiles, prefer to be constantly charged rather than depleted. For regular use, try to keep your battery level between 20% and 80%. Regular deep discharges can hasten the deterioration of batteries.

Limit the battery’s exposure to excessive heat and cold: Both can hasten the battery’s deterioration and lower its performance. When parking in the heat, try to do it in garages or areas that are shaded. Consider using the Tesla mobile app to warm up the battery before driving in colder locations.

Strategically plan charging cycles: The battery management system in Teslas is built to optimize charging based on your driving habits. However, you can use the “Scheduled Departure” feature if your regular driving routine is predictable. You can use this option to specify your preferred departure time, and Tesla will adjust charging to finish right before you intend to drive, cutting down on the amount of time the battery is at a high charge level.

Maintain Current Tesla Firmware

Tesla periodically provides software upgrades that improve your car’s efficiency and performance, including battery management, in addition to adding new features. To ensure that you take advantage of these enhancements, it is crucial to keep your Tesla firmware updated.

Software upgrades can improve battery charging algorithms, add additional energy-saving functions, and improve your Tesla’s overall performance. You can guarantee that your battery runs at its peak performance and maintains its health over time by routinely updating the software on your Tesla.