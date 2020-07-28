Not everyone has a lawyer at their beck and call for legal emergencies. Therefore, when something illegal happens or is about to happen, the first thing people do is search for a law firm on Google.

This makes having an online presence essential for all law firms. However, if your legal web design was done without user experience in mind, you won’t be able to achieve the ultimate goal, which is to attract clients to hire you for legal services.

First and foremost, your legal website should be appealing to users by portraying professionalism and show that you’re organized and care how your clients perceive you. If your site isn’t appealing, then you need a new website.

Aside from the aesthetic aspect, here are three signs you need a new law firm website.

1. Your Site Isn’t Mobile Responsive

Currently, over 81 percent of Americans own a smartphone. This number will increase with more Internet users browsing on their mobile phones compared to their desktops or laptops. This factor has made it essential for websites to be mobile responsive.

A mobile responsive website is one that adjusts its pages to fit the screen size of the user’s device. Whether a desktop, iPad, or cell phone, your legal web design should feature a responsive aspect. If your current website isn’t responsive, then it’s time to get a new website developed.

2. You Have a Zero Conversion Rate

As mentioned, your website is your go-to conversion platform where prospects become clients, subscribers, followers, and take action according to your instructions. Having traffic on your law firm’s website doesn’t necessarily mean that you are making sales. You can measure conversion in terms of the following:

How many site visitors subscribe to your newsletter

How many readers request your services

How many website visitors contact you

Purchases of your eBook or webinars

It all comes down to what you offer your site visitors and if they take a bite. If you decided to publish and give out a legal eBook on your website but no one downloads it, then your website needs a revamp.

Maybe they can’t access the eBook, or maybe your site lacks a landing page. Even worse, your legal web design could be lacking navigability, making it hard for site visitors to even find your contact page or subscribe button. All these features contribute to website conversion.

The other factor that enhances conversion is your website content. How good is your web copy or blog posts? Do the words sell your services, or are they just dull prose that leads to dead ends?

3. Your Site Loads Slow

The faster your web page loads, the higher your chances of prospect conversion. If your page takes more than three seconds to load (everything including videos, images, and graphics), then you have a 90 percent chance of the user bouncing.

Google advises website developers to ensure that a website takes at most two seconds to load. If a website visitor is redirected to your website and clicks off your site before it fully loads, that’s known as a “bounce.”

Some factors that slow down a website’s loading speed include the following:

Lack of optimized images

Slow server response time

Too many redirects

Excessive advertisements

Lack of caching techniques

How fast does your legal website load? If it doesn’t load in one second or less, then you urgently need a new website.

Conclusion

When discussing website performance and effectiveness, you can’t ignore the ranking factor. With over one billion results on Google search for law firms, your website needs search engine optimization to rank highly on Google and other search engines.

Getting your legal website to be efficient can be hectic, especially if you lack the skill and knowledge of site optimization. That said, it’s always advisable to hire a professional website developer to create an efficient website for your law firm that can showcase your services and convert as many visitors into clients as possible.