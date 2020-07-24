Thor’s Lightning Review: Norse Mythology Meets Slots

If you are looking for new online games to play, it’s time to immerse yourself into the thrilling ancient stories of Norse Mythology with Red Tiger Gaming’s epic Thor’s Lightning slot.

Set on an eye-catching backdrop of rune covered stones and the mighty hammer of Thor, this feature packed game will keep you entertained for hours on end.

Hitting the right combination of Norse-themed symbols can generate huge jackpots, making the Thor’s Lightning slot a potentially life-changing game. Read on as we review Thor’s Lightning.

An Introduction to Thor’s Lightning

Featuring stunning graphics, an epic soundtrack and a quartet of exciting bonus features, Thor’s Lightning is one of the best slots in the business.

It contains a 7×7 grid with cascading reels, cluster pays and an innovative new mechanic that triggers the free spins feature.

The lowest value symbols comprise four rune stones, while the high value symbols are made up of four stone carvings.

Thor’s Lightning also has an in-game wild symbol which helps to generate larger wins and four different bonus features that can lead to the big jackpot.

Where to Play Thor’s Lightning

It comes as no surprise to find that this hugely popular slot game is featured on numerous online casino sites.

For a truly slots focused gaming experience Kerching Casino ticks all the right boxes, offering casino players the chance to play on hundreds of different slots including Thor’s Lightning. It would be well worth reading OLBG’s review of Kerching Casino before signing-up to find out more about the numerous features on the site.

With offers, promotions, a loyalty club scheme and much more, Kerching appears to be the ideal place to play Thor’s Lightning.

Thor’s Lightning Features

The slot has a Return to Player (RTP) rate of 96.10 percent and is available to play on desktop, mobile and tablet.

There are two random features in the base game – Lightning Strike and Hammer Strike – which can trigger larger wins and also unlock the free spins element of the slot.

Lightning Strike is activated when Thor calls for a lightning strike with his hammer which removes the low value symbols to create bigger winning combinations.

Hammer Strike comes into play when Thor smashes his hammer into the reels to nudge a symbol or remove it completely to give you a win.

Free Spins on Thor’s Lightning

Valhalla Free Spins and Muspell Free Spins both offer the potential to multiply your wins and can be the path towards securing the big jackpot.

Valhalla removes the regular pay symbols from the reels and replaces them with blank ones and golden shield symbols. When the round ends, all shields are flipped to reveal a bet multiplier.

Muspell eliminates all low value icons from the reels for the duration of the round which includes a Lava Shower or Lava Flow feature that can generate massive wins.

With players able to win a maximum £250,000 payout on Thor’s Lightning, the features on the game are well worth using when you get the opportunity.

Thor’s Lightning – The Final Word

Thor’s Lightning is not for the faint hearted, with the dramatic setting to the slot providing players with an epic gameplay experience.

The competitive RTP rate gives players a fair chance of securing a winning return, while the four bonus features are fairly easy to get to grips with.

They are all exciting in their own unique way, adding extra dimensions to the overall gameplay experience provided by the slot.

With the option to test out the game for free before playing for real money, Thor’s Lightning is a slot you cannot afford to miss.