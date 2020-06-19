Things You Didn’t Know about CS:GO

CS:GO is one of those games which have left the world in a state of hypnotism. Many people are really not thinking about anything other than playing CS:GO during the time they get after their work. It is a first-person shooting game that you can play with multiple players together. This is why you don’t need to get to one place but you can play it online from your homes too. The developers of this game are the Valve Corporation along with the Hidden Path Entertainment. This game is capable of running on different operating systems like Windows, OS X, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360.

About the Game

The game is actually a task-based game where you have to be a part of a team. Two teams like this are there which will act as per the tasks provided to them. One team is of the terrorists whereas the other is the anti-terrorist squad. Both these teams have to accomplish their tasks within the given time. In this game, there are nine game modes that consist of different characteristics than each other. There is a unique matchmaking support system in this game that helps you to play on Valve servers that are only dedicated to you. The developers of the game have introduced Battle Royale game mode named Danger Zone very recently in 2018.

Professional Competition

Have you ever imagined that your kids can even earn by playing computer games? I guess ‘No’. But there are some games which arrange for professional competitions in different modes. CS:GO is also one of those games where you can take part in such professional competitions. In a professional competition match, 5 players of each team have to compete for roughly 45 minutes to accomplish their tasks. These competitions are basically organized by different third party organizations as well as the Valve Corporation and are referred to as Majors. With the increasing popularity of the game, it got media hype and coverage. Large companies like the WME/IMG and Turner Broadcasting brought this game into television. The first telecasted such competition was Eleague Major in 2017. Many companies organize CSGO betting depending on their popularity.

Some Unknown Facts You Never Knew about CS:GO

Since Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most popular games in the gaming industry; players of this game mostly know every detail of it. But there are some points that they may not know about the game. It is a much admired shooting game but there are some lesser-known facts about it.

You might have heard about smoke bombs that are used to put off the fire in any place. Here in this game also you can get such smoke bombs that can put off the fire. It is very important in terms of the tactical battle. You can also block the path through when your enemy is rushing toward you with a smoke grenade.

You are provided with some flash grenades with the help of which you can easily break through any tight defense.

Have you ever thought about turning a weapon to crossbows? Here you will say that this is absurd to listen but it is the reality in this game. For this, you need to use a passcode ‘sv_showbullethits 1’. It will show you the place where the bullet has hit.

To play this game you need to use the maps where you will get the directions of the paths. Dust and Dust-2 are two most popular maps in this game. All these maps were initiated with a TF2 preview image.

You may need money to purchase different weapons in this game. But where to get them? Look at the overpass map that belongs to you. You will see some Automated Tailored Machines mounted on the wall of the banks. You will be able to extract money from there.

If you are in search of some adventure in the game, then you can change the language settings of it and can shift from normal English to CS:GO Pirate English.

You have to accomplish your task provided within a specific time. But finding a bomb is never easy. There is always a risk of explosion from it. But what if you can locate the bomb easily even through a smoke grenade? Yes, it is possible. Turn on the tutorial mode in the game and you will be able to do this.

You can throw grenades in lots of ways in a CS:GO game. Just tossing the shoulder is not working now.

Some Fun Facts in this Game You Probably don’t Know

EA Sports has developed some of the fun features in this game which probably you have overlooked. Here are some fun facts that you may not know about the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The players of this game don’t see their own shadows. This is wired to listen and see but it is the real picture. When you play the game from your POV, the cams in the POV don’t render the shadows and that’s why you don’t see the shadows.

In the earlier day, CS:GO was just a PORT for the CS: Source for Consoles. This game was not an independent game and was never seen as a successor of the Counter-Strike 1.6 and Counter-Strike Source.

The most interesting mode of the game is the competitive mode. But will you believe that his mode was not in the game when it was launched.

People spend lots of currencies to buy expensive skins in CS:GO. But is also not attached in this game and was introduced later on.

Are the spam messages from your teammates disturbing you? Then for you, ignorance is the key to stop them. This is why people say that “Ignorance is Bliss”.