THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO BUCCAL FAT REMOVAL

Our cheeks impact the way we look. When the cheeks are proportionate, they help to highlight the contours of the face. This isn’t always the case. Some people have full and rounded faces. It is because of the large fat pockets in the cheek/ buccal area of the face. There are times when no amount of dieting and exercising can help get rid of it. Buccal Fat Removal Toronto is a cosmetic surgical procedure that sculpts the facial features of the face and refines the features. It is a procedure that you should consider this procedure if you want slimmer and sculpted cheeks. Here is all that you need to know about it.

What is the buccal fat removal procedure?

In the buccal fat removal procedure, small pads of fat beneath the cheekbones are removed. The pockets of the fat vary in size and volume. The size of these fat pockets is dependent on genetics. In the procedure, the surgeon removes the fat from the cheek. The surgery takes less than an hour. It is done by putting the patient under general anaesthesia or local anaesthesia with IV sedation. Once the anaesthesia takes effect, the surgeon will make a small incision on the inside of the cheek. The surgeon will put pressure on the outside of the cheek gently. It will make the buccal fat easily visible as it starts jutting through the opening. The surgeon will remove the desired amount of fat. The same process is followed on the other side. Once the fat is removed an incision is made using dissolvable sutures.

What does recovery look like?

After the surgery, you will be moved to the recovery room. When comfortable, you can return home with a family or friend. When you are about to leave, you will be given a set of simple instructions, medication and appointment date. As the incision is inside the mouth there won’t be external bandages. For the first week, it is suggested to have a soft and liquid diet.

The mucosal skin where the incision is made heals quickly. You will be able to return to work within a week. The surgeon will recommend, that you avoid heavy lifting or any intense workout which can increase the blood pressure in the face, otherwise, it can prolong discomfort and swelling.

Who is an ideal candidate for the procedure?

Anyone above 18 can consider undergoing the procedure as the face has to be completely developed. An ideal candidate needs to be in good health and shouldn’t smoke. Smoking can impact the procedure and recovery period. The patient should have soft and rounded cheeks. They should be at or near the ideal weight. The fat removal should be done with the utmost care. Otherwise, the face might look unhealthy or create large hollows. Before undergoing the procedure, you should lose the bodyweight you plan to.