CHALLENGING THE MISCONCEPTIONS ABOUT CHEMICAL PEELS

A chemical peel is a cosmetic process that has come a long way since its inception in the mid-1880s. During its beginning, the peels were quite caustic and caused extreme skin irritation. Despite that, the results achieved by it made them a popular choice. Chemical Peels Toronto has evolved drastically since then. They were considered to be successful for treating deep acne scars and wrinkles. The new age peels don’t require heavy sedation or general anaesthesia. They are safer and highly effective. The peel can be done easily when you are on your lunch hour. It works by exfoliating the skin at a deeper level. This cosmetic procedure has absolutely no downtime. Different types of chemical peels target different problems. Following are some of the most popular treatments.

Glycolic Acid

This chemical peel is a great option for targeting acne scarring. The Glycolic Acid has a small molecular structure due to which it can easily penetrate the layers of the skin to exfoliate it. The Acid effectively clears the pores. It is an excellent option for clearing out whiteheads and lightening the hyperpigmentation caused by breakouts. When opting for this type of chemical peel it is recommended to have a gap of 2 to 3 weeks. You will be able to see the results within the first month.

Salicylic Acid

Derived from the willow tree, hydroxyl acid has naturally occurring anti-inflammatory properties. If you have red and inflamed pimples and papules, this is the chemical peel that you should consider. It is an excellent option for dehydrated, sensitive skin, psoriasis, ingrown hair and seborrheic dermatitis. If you are allergic to aspirin, you should avoid this treatment.

Retinoic Acid

It is highly suggested to add retinoid to the skincare regime as one age. Retinoic acid is an active form of Vitamin A that can help to renew the skin. It helps to increase the production of collagen and elastin in the deeper layers of the skin. This leads to a constant cell turnover which helps in the normalization of the keratin cells, decreases the atypical cells and antioxidant and brightening effect. With time the skin becomes more youthful. The results of the peel last for about 4 months. You can always combine the retinoic acid peel with other peels for more supple skin.

Kojic Acid

Kojic is a by-product during the fermentation process of making Japenese Sake. It inhibits the overproduction of melanin. Hence, the peel is well known for its lightning quality. Kojic Acid peel usually has Vitamin C in it as it helps to decrease the occurrence of free radical production.

Mandelic Acid

Mandelic Acid is extracted from bitter almonds and is an aromatic AHA. The molecules of this type of acid are larger than lactic or Glycolic Acid. This makes the acid gentler and highly effective at targeting the fine lines. A Mandelic Acid peel can reduce melasma in 4 weeks. Combining this peel with Kojic and salicylic acid can help to treat acne vulgaris and hyperpigmentation.