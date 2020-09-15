We have all probably placed a bet on a sporting event in our lives at least once. Putting your sporting knowledge and your money where your mouth is to beat the bookie can be a pretty satisfying experience. However, for those of us who do not know too much about professional sports, the betting world may as well not exist – or is this true?

In fact, one of the largest growing betting markets is in esports these days. For those of us who are slightly geekier at heart, this revelation may be somewhat of a godsend. For hours of entertainment and a brilliant chance to put your gaming knowledge to work and win some money, here is a selection of the most popular esports to bet on today.

1. League of Legends

Most traditional bookmakers today offer odds on League of Legends. The RPG is easily one of the best loved and most played video games in the world today. With thrilling team-based action and lightning-fast gameplay, watching the best players in the world play can be an intensely entertaining experience. But when you add money, things take on a whole new level!

2. Counter-Strike Go

The second most popular video game for betting is Counter-Strike Go. The first-person shooter offers an incredibly lifelike chance to carry out precision military operations with your buddies. With many different maps, characters, weapons and game modes, this game is an enduring classic due to its high-paced rollercoaster action. CSGO betting options can be found at sports bookmakers as well as dedicated esports gambling sites.

3. Dota 2

Dota 2 is one of the world’s most popular multiplayer battle arena games. It follows a fantasy theme. It is a combination of a real-time strategy game and a first-person shooter. Players battle it out to destroy the other team’s Ancient Structure, or base, before they are eliminated. Although the game is not quite as popular for betting as the first two mentioned on this list, there are still a wealth of places that offer odds on the outcome of battles between the world’s best teams.

4. Starcraft 2

Starcraft 2 is one of the top strategy games. It includes infinite ways to play, four modes and three races, and challenges players to fight to conquer the galaxy. Players race to build armies and annihilate their opponent in their never-ending quest for galaxy domination. With its fascinating backstory and impressive gameplay, it is not too surprising that this game franchise has attracted a dedicated following among the gaming community. Many members of this community also like to place bets on their favorite teams and players as well.

Esports betting has quickly become a new frontier in the gambling world. Sports betting companies and dedicated esports betting companies alike offer some attractive odds and a good chance to win if you know your stuff. Why not put on a bet today to add that little bit of extra excitement the next time you are watching the pros?