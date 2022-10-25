The Top 5 Games of 2022 So Far

As gamers, we love keeping up with the latest news and announcements in the gaming industry. So far, 2022 has been an incredible year for video games, and some great games have been released this year! Here are the top 10 games released so far this year!

Whether you’re a fan of action-packed shooters, deep and complex RPGs, or whimsical platformers, there’s something for everyone on this list. Keep reading to see which games made the cut!

Best Games for 2022 So Far

Just early in 2022, we've already seen some amazing games released, and more have been launched as of October this year. There is something for everyone, from big-budget releases to small indie titles. Here are our picks for the best games of 2022 so far:

Elden Ring Game (Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC)

For fans of video games, the release of a new title is always an exciting event. And when that game is from a much-anticipated franchise, the anticipation only increases. Such is the case with Elden Ring, the latest release from Japanese developer FromSoftware.

The game, which is set in a world of fantasy and magic, has been highly anticipated by gamers since it was first announced in 2019. And now that it is finally available, players are not disappointed. With its stunning graphics and immersive gameplay, Elden Ring is a gaming experience like no other.

Whether you’re playing on your PlayStation 5 or your Xbox Series X, you’ll be transported to a world of wonder and excitement. So, if you’re looking for an escape from reality, look no further than Elden Ring.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Platforms: Switch)

Pokemon legends: Arceus is a new game in the Pokémon franchise, coming to Switch in 2021. The game is set in Sinnoh, the region where Pokémon Diamond and Pearl take place, but in a time before the settlements and towns seen in those games existed.

The player will take on the role of a young Trainer who sets out to explore the region and uncover its secrets. Along the way, they will encounter and capture wild Pokémon, battle other Trainers, and uncover the truth about the Legendary Pokémon Arceus. With an open world to explore and new features like character customization and dynamic weather, Pokémon Legends: Arceus promises to be a fresh take on the Pokémon formula.

Horizon Forbidden West (Platforms: PS5, PS4)

Horizon Forbidden West is 2022 action role-playing game developed by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It is the sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn. The game was announced at Sony’s PlayStation 5 announcement event in June 2020, with a planned release in 2021.

Horizon Forbidden West takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humans have regressed to a primitive state and are battled for survival by robotic machines known as the Machines. The game follows Aloy, a young woman who seeks to find out the truth about her past, as she travels across a vast continent to the west of the original game’s setting. The game will feature an open world twice the size of that of its predecessor, with new biomes such as deserts, jungles, and snowy mountains.

There will also be new Machines to battle, including flying machines and even larger ground-based machines. In addition, the game will introduce new mechanics, such as swimming and Rappelling. Horizon Forbidden West is one of the most highly anticipated video games of 2021, and is sure to be a hit with fans of the original game and newcomers alike.

Tunic (Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Switch, Mac)

Tunic is an action-adventure game by Andrew Shouldice and published by Finji. The game was released in March 2022 on Microsoft Windows, macOS, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One, which was followed by ports on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch in September 2022. The game follows the adventures of a small fox as they explore a ruined world.

The game’s art style is inspired by cartoons from the late 1990s, such as Samurai Jack and Adventure Time. The combat in Tunic is based around using a sword and shield, as well as ranged weapons such as bows and arrows. The player will also have access to special abilities, which can be used to defeat enemies or solve puzzles. The game features a cooperative multiplayer mode for up to four players.

Tunic received positive reviews from critics upon release, with many praising the game’s art style and sense of humor. Some reviewers also praised the combat system for its depth and complexity. However, some criticized the game for its lack of content and repetitive gameplay.

Mario Strikers: Battle League (Platforms: Switch)

Nintendo and developer Next Level Games will release the second free update for Mario Strikers: Battle League in September. The update will add Pauline and Diddy Kong as playable characters, as well as the “Barrel” gear and new stadium “Planetoid.”

The update will also add a new mode calledinite-Star Showdown,” which is a 3-on-3 mode where each team has one superstar. The mode will be available to play in both online and offline multiplayer. Finally, the update will add a new “stillife_mode” setting that allows players to take screenshots of their characters in the game.

This second free update will add even more content to an already robust game, and fans of the series will no doubt be excited to get their hands on it. Whether you’re a casual player or a hardcore fan, there’s something for everyone in this latest update.

Conclusion

As we near the end of 2022, many standout games deserve recognition, but we’ve only chosen the top 5 games. Each game on this list has something special that differentiates it from all the others. For some, it’s the story that captivates us. For others, it’s the gameplay that keeps us coming back for more. Regardless of what sets these games apart, they’re all amazing in their own right and deserve a spot on our top 5 list.