The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5: Here’s Every Possible Details of the Show!

RHOD: The real housewives of Dallas is an American tv show which coming with the fifth show soon. As you know, the fourth installment of the series has completed. The season 4 came on 8th January 2020.

Now everyone is curious about the next season so let’s talk about all the details of the show.

As you saw in the latest installment, many changes happened in the ladies’ lives. There was a cold war between DAndra’s and LeeAnne, and on the other side, Brandi is analyzing to expand her family.

Moreover, Stephanie is getting involved in the confrontation, and the most amazing thing about the latest season is that the girls make a memorable trip to Thailand.

Cast of RHOD

In the fourth season cast, Cary Deuber, Tiffany Hendra, Stephanie Hollman, D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, LeeAnne Locken, Brandi Redmond, Kary Brittingham, Marie Reyes, and many others are included.

We are expecting that these stars will return for the 5th season too. We’ll update you regarding cast as we receive any update.

Trailer

There is no trailer of the 5th show revealed because we don’t have any official announcement yet.

Episodes of RHOD

Everyone is asking about the total episode for the upcoming show. As you know, the first show was contained 11 episodes, second on 14, third on 18, and the fourth show released with 17 episodes. Therefore if we estimate then, we will get the 16-17 episodes or more.

Release Date of RHOD Season 5

The RHOD season 5 will arrive in August 2020, but we have not any official announcement yet.

However, if the show happens, then it definitely will come in August 2020. Well, everyone is waiting for the official announcement.