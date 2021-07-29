The Most Anticipated Console Games in 2021

In this present scenario where remote working is the new norm and people are mostly stuck at home, people need video games more than ever to enlighten and entertain them. As Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 are now out, people are looking for some new releases. Many people who weren’t able to travel during the restriction and have been hankering for some casino action are now delving into the experience of playing online casino games in Yukon Gold Casino and other online casinos. These casinos offer a wide variety of games to entertain you. Some of the major anticipated console games are going to be released this year. There’s never going to be a better time to play games on Xbox or PlayStation. Here is a list of the most anticipated games of 2021 for gaming consoles.

Horizon Forbidden West

The PlayStation 4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn has been a great addition. It is a brilliantly compelling adventure that cannot be matched on Xbox or anywhere else. The game had also been a serious display of the power of PlayStation 4.

It appears like Horizon Forbidden West is going to do much the same on PlayStation 5 by exploring a brand new land that is filled with robotic beasts and dazzling sights. The game is going to be launched in the second half of 2021.

Forza Horizon 5

This Forza Motorsport game had been announced in the year 2020 and was supposed to be released during the holiday. However, the open-world Forza Horizon series is going to come back firstly with an entry set based in Mexico.

Its first footage shows what players love about the racing of the Microsoft spinoff. This includes the authentic-looking Mexican landscape and new mini-games. It is going to be a serious display for Xbox Series X too.

Far Cry 6

Giancarlo Esposito has a glaring presence in Breaking Bad. Similar is the case with every movie or show that he is associated with. It appears like he is going to do the same for the game Far Cry where he is the leader of a fictional Caribbean country.

Players are disguised as a freedom fighter who is trying to take him down. In case the history of the series is an indication, then gamers will get to experience an open world that is filled with adventure. The software developer often shows hot topics in their trailers and then doesn’t really have much to say in the real game. Thus, you have to see what it really has to offer.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

The Evil Within by Tango Gameworks has put on a spin on survival horror. However, for the next games, it plans on entering the wilder territory with a new action title.

The trailer of Ghostwire: Tokyo shows that the game has some first-person action and trippy sights with fighting sequences that the developer called ‘karate meets magic.’ The developers had promised that this was going to be a PS5 time console exclusive prior to Microsoft buying Bethesda. Thus, it might take some time to show on Xbox. But PS 5 players can mark this on their calendar.

FIFA 22

You can now wait to bring the FIFA cup home in October as FIFA 22 is all set to release this year. The first trailer doesn’t offer much sense of gameplay. However, it displays the defining feature of the new generation console version, HyperMotion. The software developer is using this new animation technology. It is based on pairing performance captures with the suits that capture motion and ML. This is to make sure that the players have a realistic appearance. However, the question is if it is going to be a sizable upgrade over the predecessor.

Halo Infinite

Players should have been playing the Halo Infinite game already as it was supposed to release for the Xbox Series X/S launch game. But the game could have been a little more polished. So, 343 Industries and Microsoft decided to postpone the sequel.

What’s great is now this is going to be an autumn release. Halo 5 had been a letdown, but in this case, the stakes are quite high. Halo Infinite is going to be the big boost that the series required. So, Microsoft will not be able to rush it.

Deathloop

The work of Arkane on Prey and Dishonored made it pretty clear that they do not create typical shooters. Deathloop, their new creation, is now going to put an exclamation on the statement. They are going to use the elements of the old game in a new format.

The game takes place within a time loop, which keeps repeating unless the assassin is able to take out 8 targets. However, there is also an assassin who is looking to kill the plan.