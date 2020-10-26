The modern twists keeping classic casino games relevant

For centuries, the casino has been recognized as a quintessential part of western entertainment culture, with table classic casino games like roulette, poker and blackjack remaining relevant and popular throughout the industry’s history.

But following the sector’s transition online, even the biggest games have been forced to adapt in order to engage a changing audience. While the classics continue to appeal to many, lots of online casino platforms offer new twists to help keep old titles exciting and to appeal to new players.

In this article, we will explore some of the changes that have been made to games in order to keep them at the forefront of the digital casino.

Bingo slots

The game of bingo has been enjoyed around the world for centuries, with practically every nation in the western world enjoying its simplicity and social aspect. It’s no surprise then that the game comfortably made the transition online and is now one of the most popular web classic casino games.

But that hasn’t stopped developers from experimenting with the format to create something new for players. Many platforms offer players bingo games themed around popular films and TV shows, while others develop completely new versions of the game.

For example, bingo slots combines the classic numbers game with the popular slots concept to produce a colorful game of chance. The match has proven popular, with many platforms offering a broad selection of this new hybrid.

Themed slots

Slots is another offline casino classic games that has made a quick transition to the world of online gameplay. Like bingo, the simple nature of slots makes it hugely appealing to casual players, especially with so many now accessing their entertainment on mobile.

For this reason, the range of slots games available on many of the biggest platforms is eye-watering, with developers dedicating plenty of resources to creating new versions to help keep regular players engaged.

Popular entertainment franchises from the world of video games, TV, film and even literature have been immortalized in slots form, while themes from history, mythology and international culture are also utilized to create colorful, original experiences for players.

Video blackjack

One of the more traditional staples of the casino, the classic game of blackjack pits players against a dealer in a race to 21. The side closest to landing on the figure is declared the winner and the action is often incredibly tense.

This battle between the player and the dealer was lost following the casino’s initial transition to the web, with the croupier replaced by a computer AI. However, as technology has evolved and hardware capabilities developed, the battle between player and dealer has been reignited. Many leading casino providers utilize live video to pit a real human opponent against the player in games of online blackjack, helping to deliver a more authentic, lifelike experience from the comfort of a laptop screen.

The online casino sector continues to grow in popularity and its classic titles play a key role in that success. But the willingness of platforms to experiment with new versions has helped breathe even more life into the industry and engage with a much bigger audience than before.