The Last of Us Part II: Here’s Everything About the Third-Person Adventure Game!

The last of Us is returning with the second season as it is the third-person action-adventure game. Fans are so excited to watch what the team has planned in-store.

Here are all the latest and recent updates regarding the upcoming sequel. According to official reports, the upcoming story will be more exciting and will better than the previous one.

Fans started their work of digging information regarding the game. Naughty Dog said the story would surprise all the fans. The first installment debuted back in 2013 and now the turn of the second installment.

The game is the best selling game as the amount surpassed 17 million in 2018. the second part carries the torch and continue the legacy. It is one of the most anticipated games of 2020 and fans are really excited about this game.

What be Will the Story?

It is a post-apocalyptic series in which players will play the role of 19-year of Ellie. The story will show the struggle of Ellie against a mysterious cult.

According to rumors, Ellie’s love interest is Dina which might have been killed by the mysterious cult. Dina’s death will impact Ellie’s mind, and that’s made Ellie take drastic violent measures during dealing with the enemies.

Trailer

the first impression of the game will be positive just like other games. Some fans also criticized its violence, but adults make Sony silence with their statement, which seems like ” The last of Us Part II.”

According to Druckmann, the game will follow the cycle of violence and send a message on how violence impacts the player’s live.

Release date of The Last of Us Part II

the second part of the last of us will release on 29th May 2020 which would be available on Playstation 4. first the series was set to schedules in February 2020, but Naughty Dog decided to move forward the release date in May.