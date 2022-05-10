The Kashmir Files Movie Trailer, Star Cast, Release Date & Time.

The Kashmir Files has become one of the year’s most anticipated films. The movie recounts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir as a result of Pakistan-backed militants’ systematic executions of members of the community. Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, as well as Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar, play significant parts in the film. On March 11, 2022, The Kashmir Files was released in theatres. It will now be available on ZEE5, a South Asian content streaming platform. Vivek Agnihotri directed the Hindi-language drama film. Zee Studios was in charge of the film’s production.

Plot

The subject of the film is the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. It’s a tragic account of the grief, suffering, challenges, and trauma endured by the survivors. Throughout the film, the narrative alternates between a modern setting in the year 2020 and flashbacks to 1989–1990.

Movie Trailer:

The Kashmir Files is a Vivek Agnihotri film, and the trailer immediately draws you in. The film stars Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty in key roles, with a great cast who bring their characters to life. Along with Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi, Atul Shrivastava, Prakash Belawadi, Bhasha Sumbli, Mrinal Kulkarni, Madlekar, Puneet Issar, Atul Shrivastava, Prakash Belawadi, Bhasha Sumbli, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Madlekar. The Kashmir Files appear to be both intriguing and exciting. The story revolves around the hardships and anguish of Kashmiri Pandits. If you have a faint heart, you should avoid this film since there are a few sequences that will have a significant influence on you. Having said that, the film should undoubtedly be added to your must-see list.

Star Cast:

Mithun Chakraborty as IAS Brahma Dutt

Anupam Kher as Pushkar Nath Pandit

Darshan Kumar as Krishna Pandit

Pallavi Joshi as Radhika Menon

Chinmay Mandlekar as Farooq Malik Bitta

Prakash Belawadi as Dr Mahesh Kumar

Puneet Issar as DGP Hari Narain

Bhasha Sumbli as Sharda Pandit

Sourav Verma as Afzal

Mrinal Kulkarni as Laxmi Dutt

Atul Srivastava as Journalist Vishnu Ram

PrithvirajSarnaik as Shiva Pandit

Amaan Iqbal as Karan Pandit

The streaming rights to The Kashmir Files are acquired by ZEE5. The film is based on one of the most horrific tragedies that occurred in Kashmir 32 years ago. As a result, the film’s creators planned to release The Kashmir Files on a digital platform so that more people could see it online and learn more about the incident. It has already been confirmed that Vivek Agnihotri’s film would launch on the streaming site on May 13, 2022. Premium members of ZEE5 can have easy access to the film on the platform.

