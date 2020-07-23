The Guide to Olowalu Beach Maui Trip

Olowalu, often referred to as Turtle Reef, is one of the most beautiful oceanfront areas across the western side of the Island of Maui. It is undoubtedly one of the best places to indulge in some of the best activities, such as snorkeling, yoga, and more.

The vast coral gardens of Olowalu Beach are trendy. Once you go down snorkeling, you will have the opportunity to explore these gardens. But that is not all, for the beach is also one of the calmest places to have serene yoga experience.

Looking to head to the Olowalu beach in the U.S? You need to check for usa esta form before applying for the beach trip at Maui or the USA. Knowing when to travel to Olowalu is the key to having a great experience.

Coral gardens of Maui

The coral gardens are naturally protected and is a place that is known for its range of Hawaiian fishes. You can find everything from angelfish to parrotfish there – a testimony to how diverse and beautiful the place is,

The travelers visiting Maui to explore the coral gardens in Maui have a pleasant experience of diving and snorkeling with the wonderful Hawaiian fishes. These are extremely popular and rich in color that contributes to the rising popularity.

Coral Garden snorkeling is where you need to be if you are looking for a great underwater spot to explore in Maui.

What can you expect? Pretty much everything. Snorkeling at the coral gardens of Maui can provide a great view of the underwater world.

Coral Gardens are extremely famous for their natural form of reefs and coral caves that act like natural passageways.

Gardens in Maui

Ranging from coral gardens to tropical gardens, Hawaii’s Maui has it all. While the coral gardens of Maui are extremely popular for snorkeling and underwater activities, several other tropical gardens in Maui will give you an insight into the wide range of colorful flowers or flora of Maui.

Some of the popular gardens in Maui that you should not miss out on visiting

The Coral Gardens deserve a special mention because of the natural reefs and coral caves.

The Maui Tropical Plantation is extremely popular for its sugarcane and pineapple plantation. Moreover, there is a range of native Hawaiian flora and vegetables.

You do not want to miss out visiting the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens; it is where you get the taste of Polynesian culture. Are you wondering where you should go inside? Visit the sweet potato and sugarcane plantations – you will not be disappointed.

Do not forget to take a day out to head to Maui is Kula Botanical Gardens. This one is beautiful, especially in the summertime. Expect to view and explore everything from waterfalls , bridges, to natural rock formations.

Adventure Sports in Maui

Since Maui is one of the most popular beaches in Hawaii, there is a range of adventurous water sports. The adventure sports in Maui will provide an extreme adrenaline rush and is perfect for wilderness survivalists.

Here are some adventure sports that you should involve yourself in

Paddle to Molokini Crater

Molokini Crater is a volcanic atoll. You need to head around 3.5 miles to the South of Maui to find this crater – and you are sure to have a bit of an adventure when you are around. The Molokini crater is the perfect place for scuba diving and snorkeling, offering a view to native Hawaiian fishes. You can also choose to paddle through kayak and canoe across the Molokini crater.

Enjoy the Waterfall

If you do not fear heights and are looking for a perfect adrenaline rush, you can go rappelling down the waterfall. You will need to hike through the trails and then rappel down from a 50-foot waterfall.

Biking around Haleakala Volcano

Did you know that this dormant volcano – known to be the largest in the world – is situated at a height of 10,023 feet above sea level? It is believed to erupt last in 1790, and the trails of lava are seen even in today’s time.

Apart from these, some other activities that are sure to give you a high adrenaline rush include

Hiking across The Sliding Sands Trail

Windsurfing at Ho’okipa Beach Park

Maui Yoga and Spa retreat

Maui is one of the best places in the world to seek health and wellness retreats. The serene environment of the beach offers great luxury for physical and mental healing. Health hotels offer an excellent environment for practicing yoga to offer mental peace. Moreover, the spa retreats are aimed at the cleanliness and detoxification process leading to physical and spiritual healing.

Some of the most well-known health resorts of Maui include

The Westin Maui

Grand Wailea Maui Resort

The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua

Are you planning a trip to the U.S.?

Before planning your trip to the U.S. for a vacation at Olowalu Beach Maui, make sure to check the ESTA status. You will need to complete all the paperwork beforehand for a convenient trip. Keep track of your paperwork processing so that you know when you are ready to take the trip.