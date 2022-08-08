The Great Weddings of Munnes 2022 Season 1 Free HD download 720p
Contents
Storyline:
The comedy-drama Barkha Singh is in is a love story of sorts, with Munnes at the center. Munnes is an unmarried man who just wants to get married, but he’s constantly rejected during his attempts. This eventually leads to him being made fun of by those around him.
Season Cast:
- Abhishek Banerjee
- Sunita Rajwar
- Aaksh Dabhade
- Sunil Chitkara
- Barkha Singh
- Banwari Jhol
- Chetan Sharma
Season Info:
- Season Name: The Great Weddings of Munnes 2022
- Episodes: 10
- Producer: Sunil Subramani
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Director: Sunil Subramani
Official Trailer:
People Also Search:
The Great Weddings of Munnes 2022 Season 1 download
The Great Weddings of Munnes 2022 Season 1 free download
The Great Weddings of Munnes 2022 Season 1 download 480p
The Great Weddings of Munnes 2022 Season 1 download 720p
The Great Weddings of Munnes 2022 Season 1 online 123movies
The Great Weddings of Munnes 2022 Season 1 download filmyzilla
The Great Weddings of Munnes 2022 Season 1 watch online filmywap
The Great Weddings of Munnes 2022 Season 1 download mp4moviez
The Great Weddings of Munnes 2022 Season 1 download 720p
The Great Weddings of Munnes 2022 Season 1 watch online dailymotion
The Great Weddings of Munnes 2022 Season 1 download filmywap
The Great Weddings of Munnes 2022 Season 1 download filmywap
The Great Weddings of Munnes 2022 Season 1 watch online free
The Great Weddings of Munnes 2022 Season 1 full hd download filmyhit