The Great Weddings of Munnes 2022 Season 1 Free HD download 720p

Storyline:

The comedy-drama Barkha Singh is in is a love story of sorts, with Munnes at the center. Munnes is an unmarried man who just wants to get married, but he’s constantly rejected during his attempts. This eventually leads to him being made fun of by those around him.

Season Cast:

Abhishek Banerjee

Sunita Rajwar

Aaksh Dabhade

Sunil Chitkara

Barkha Singh

Banwari Jhol

Chetan Sharma

Season Info:

Season Name: The Great Weddings of Munnes 2022

The Great Weddings of Munnes 2022 Episodes: 10

10 Producer: Sunil Subramani

Sunil Subramani Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Director: Sunil Subramani

Official Trailer:

