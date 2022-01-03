The gaming news site which is breaking records for online views

It’s clear that we are going through an era marked by technology and the growing global interest in playing games of chance, a fact hat almost all bookmakers and casinos take advantage of online for smartphones or computers, in a time where regular gamers have accounts with their favourite sites and bet wherever and whenever they like. The industry grows alongside this, hand in hand with digital media like FOCUS, specialised in this kind of entertainment, which leads in the preference for information.

Unthinkable just 15 years ago, when it was only possible to enjoy the spins of the slot machines and roulette wheel in the casino itself, today is a different story. They have appeared on the internet where it isn’t even necessary to download software, rather simply adapting to mobile platforms and applications, and even in real time.

In this way, games of chance lead to riches with astonishing figures which, in 2020 alone, moved millions of euros in two of the most prosperous markets for the activity: those of Spain and the United States. This takeoff owes much in part to the use of technology, with the welcome creation of more and more online betting sites.

The welcome emergence of gaming information portals

However operators don’t cover all the bases. In such a demanding sector, the rise of another part was necessary: gaming news sites. A place where thanks to technological advances, media enterprises dedicated to gambling related news in casinos, bingo and the lottery make good use of it, valued by users and companies to know what is happening and to make better decisions.

The most influential gaming news outlet

Reaching every continent, Focus Gaming News is one of the stand-out spaces focusing on the main aspects of the sector and encompasses the most influential updates in the world of gaming, with the idea of valueing new consumer trends in a time where interest in these activities shows no sign of slowing down, being key in reaching a public eager for options.

In this way, those who resort to online fun can find by way of these informative portals, news on betting, gambling and igaming, from technological advances, interviews with specialists, live debates, fairs and events that arise, new operators, mergers, regulatory frameworks and the trends of the year that help create and focus interest, with just a simple click on each section of the busy site.

The great bid of this website at the moment, right when online gaming is at its most popular, is to precisely recondition the casino’s most relevant information, along with that of video based games of chance, sectorised, to deliver the most transcendent news to users by way of articles, notes and talks by professionals, whilst they happen. A need of today covered in a pleasant and practical way which seeks to simplify access and connect directly with the public and operators.