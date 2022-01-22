The Future Of FIFA

FIFA is one of the most beloved franchises in the world.

However, even die-hard fans of the age-old series can admit that things are getting a little stale, and there are more than just a few people who realise that any changes come few and far between.

It is a rarity to see any big changes in any FIFA instalment now, and because of this, it has both fans and haters alike wondering whether or not this once legendary franchise will stand the test of time.

In this article, we will be talking about what the future may hold for the popular gaming series FIFA, as well as pointing out a few of the changes we may actually take place within the game over the next few years.

The Merge Between Digital & Real-Life

As you may already know by now, FIFA is much more than just a simple gaming franchise.

In fact, FIFA has got to such a point where no one is exactly too sure what FIFA actually means.

FIFA now has its grasp in real sports, and there are now things like FIFA NFTs where players can be bought to play in a different online team than the one they originally played for.

This is not the same as the usual “ultimate team” that you may have begun to conjure up as I explained in the previous section. This is on an entirely different level.

There are various teams that have made deals with FIFA in order to allow their players to be bought and sold with real money for various digital teams, all of which are selling for obscene amounts of cash.

This trend is only likely to continue in the future as NFTs become more and more popular, and we may yet see digital teams full of legendary players go head-to-head alongside real-life matches.

Esports May Become More Popular Than Regular Sports

Gaming is absolutely huge.

So much so, that we may even see Esports overtake regular sports in terms of popularity in the near future.

People who are looking to place bets on football at 10bet in the future will no longer be placing bets on the upcoming Manchester United Vs Arsenal match.

Instead, we may see people queuing up to put a bet on the upcoming match between two professional gamers, each with their own personalised team.

For some, this thought may be incredibly exciting, and the prospect of gaming becoming bigger than normal sports may even be a welcome change. However, for others, this will sound like a horrific vision of the impending digitalisation the world is likely to face.

Whichever side you find yourself on, the idea of eSports becoming more popular than traditional sports is not just speculation; it’s science.

Gaming is growing exponentially every single year, while some sports industries are lucky if they manage not to decline.

Esports does have the potential to overtake traditional sports in the future, and in reality, it’s only a matter of time.

FIFA is Still a Business, & Any Changes Will Be Miniscule

When it comes to the actual game of FIFA, it is highly unlikely that any big changes will be made.

FIFA hasn’t changed its formula for years now and year after year people come back, even in spite of the growing social dismay.

Just look at any FIFA 22 review and you will see the lacklustre reception given by most reviewers, and this sentiment is only amplified ten-fold when you speak to any of the actual fans.

So, for now, it looks like people will still bet live on football, and it may be a long time until we see the switch to digital take place.

Nobody truly knows when this change may take place, and in reality, it is likely going to be a slow, drawn-out change that few people realise is taking place.

However, it almost certainly is going to happen eventually, and it is more likely going to be sooner rather than later.

Despite what most people believe, FIFA as an enterprise does actually have a lot of potential to change, and this conglomerate seems to become bigger and bigger every single year.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that FIFA as a gaming franchise experiences any of this growth, and in reality, big changes to the actual game are very unlikely to ever happen.

Only time will tell whether or not FIFA manages to reign as the king of football video games. Either way, it’s going to be a spectacle to watch.