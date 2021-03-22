The Future of Blockchain Technology in the Gambling Industry.Blockchain technology has seemingly entered all industries as a viable and secure method of transaction. Among the industries that are embracing this payment option is the gambling industry.

If today’s trends are anything to go by, the future of blockchain technology is with us to stay. In using blockchain the gambling industry and casinos, like the Ninja Casino will eliminate many issues in the future. These include having more transparency in transactions and reduction of fraud rates.

So, what is Blockchain Technology? This is a decentralized system of transacting with cryptocurrency that uses duplication to send and distribute digital transaction ledger. It is impossible to trace and hack and it is not controlled by any entity. Read on as we discuss the future of blockchain technology in the gambling Industry.

Here Is What the Future of Blockchain Technology in Gambling Industry Looks Like

Regulations Will Change

Currently, it is legal for casinos to demand proof of funds from players when they make a bet. For players using cryptocurrency, the players become anonymous. Anonymous gambling hinders age checks and can encourage money laundering. Again, cryptos are extremely volatile and can create a lot of instability both for the casino and the gambler.

Casinos have accepted the use of blockchain technology. The future will see regulations put in place to manage the risks and to protect casinos and gamblers from the fluctuation of cryptocurrency.

It Will Become a more Acceptable Method of Payment

The best thing that blockchain brings to the gambling table is the transparency of transactions. Everything is recorded including losses, wins, and payouts. The technology is a dispute resolver in itself. The rate of manipulation will also go down significantly because no one is able to manipulate the digital ledger. Another plus for the gambling industry is the convenience that comes with verifying transactions.

The security offered by blockchain technology ensures trust between the gambler and gambling entity.

More Caution on the Irreversible Process

When gambling on any platform, security is a vital component. You want to be certain that your funds are protected. Blockchain is quite secure and ideal for the transaction. But, what happens if the funds are sent to the wrong wallet? It is almost impossible to get your funds back. Blockchain transactions are irreversible and cannot be cancelled.

Not taking time with these transactions may result in a loss in the industry and for gamblers for immense amounts of money in cryptos. The gambling might need to create ways or verifying the wallet IDs to avoid such instances. Around 20% of the worth of BTC has been lost so far by people who forgot their wallet keys.

Conclusion

Blockchain technology is in itself gambling in some way. However, there are numerous benefits of using the technology in the gambling industry that could improve the industry.

The acceptance of the technology is widespread across the gambling industry. The future of blockchain technology in the gambling industry is looking bright. This is due to many customers and industries becoming more open to technology. There are over 60 million blockchain wallets created today compared to 45 million in January 2020.

The gambling industry will benefit from the use of cryptocurrencies as blockchain allows for secure and quick transactions.