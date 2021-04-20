The Five Best Things About Las Vegas

Las Vegas is America’s Playground. It’s also a place that many may be put off by. The gaudy themed resorts, the excess, and the all-round partying may lead many to thinking it simply isn’t for them. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. Vegas really does have something for everyone.

But what really makes Vegas, Vegas? We take a look at the five best things to enjoy about Sin City…

The Progressive Jackpots

Las Vegas is a gamblers paradise, and while we’re not suggesting spending days on end at the tables or slots, a spin on a progressive jackpot is a rite of passage in many of the casinos. The popularity of progressive jackpots in recent years has really been helped by their arrival online and if you’re looking for progressive jackpot games, then you’ll find them front and centre of every Las Vegas casino floor.

They pay-out in the millions and you only need to see the Hollywood movies set in the city to see the huge fuss they cause when one jangles and pays out. But could it be you? Stranger things have happened…

The Residencies

The days of Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra in the hotel resorts of Las Vegas may be long gone, but the world’s biggest stars still make their way down Las Vegas Boulevard every year, making millions as they do. In recent years, Elton John, Britney Spears, Penn and Teller, and many more of the world’s biggest entertainers have had shows in the city, thrilling crowds every night and creating many “I was there” moments.

What’s more, if you’re more of a party-goer, many of the biggest DJs on the planet have residencies in the nightclubs, including the likes of Calvin Harris and David Guetta.

The Suites

The suites in Las Vegas are pure luxury and are regularly offered to high rollers, but you can also enjoy a suite for a relatively reasonable price even if you’re not much of a gambler. Hotels in Las Vegas are renowned for being well-priced, so it’s always worth seeing if you can grab yourself an upgrade, as not only will you get a stunning suite, but also an incredible view no matter which window you look from.

The Food

You can’t enjoy all Vegas has to offer on an empty stomach, and you’ll find plenty to tuck into at the many hotels across the city. World-renowned chefs such as Gordon Ramsey, Tom Colicchio and Wolfgang Puck have places in the city, while you’ll find tons more as well as all types of cuisine.

The Desert

Then there’s the desert, and the Grand Canyon, one of the most iconic natural wonders on the planet on your doorstep. There are many day trips out of the city available to enjoy, as well as helicopter rides that allow you to take a truly unique look at the 277 miles of the canyon, where at its deepest plunges a mile!