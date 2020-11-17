The best router for gaming – budget friendly

When I leaped a better router, my gamer life changed completely. Imagine the following scenario: You are sitting on your sofa holding a controller. You have an adrenaline rush, you are in a CoD deathmatch, and the kills count is even. A few more kills for your team and you will have won, some more deaths suffered instead, and you will have lost. It is good to combine the good gaming router with a right gaming mouse; here is a friendly Pros Cons guide. You are behind your opponent, and you are about to deliver a tremendous headshot while he is unaware of him waiting for him to pop out on the other side. IMMEDIATELY there is a drop in internet speed, an immense lag, and suddenly your plan falls apart, inexorably. From this content, you will know about the best router for gaming. So, let’s get started.

Getting know the best router for gaming in 2021

These are two distinct bands or frequencies that devices can connect to. The main difference is that 5GHz is faster but cannot go as far as 2.4GHz. The place in which the router is placed is also fundamental to determine the possible preference band. Some routers like the ASUS RT-AC5300 use a technology that allows you to dynamically switch between 5 and 2.4 GHz depending on speed, signal strength, and the amount of data to be managed.

Best router for gaming – Netgear D60

The first router is the cheapest today, but in our opinion, it is one of the best in terms of value for money, and will also give you a good increase in the performance of your internet line.

1)Technical data:

It is a Modem compatible with both ADSL and fiber connection; there is the possibility of a fiber-optic router via a fiber-optic connection. It supports connections up to 1750 Mbps. which optimized QoS: that is optimized for gaming and streaming in HD, to avoid annoying loading blocks. Thanks to Beamforming + it increases the speed and coverage of Wi-Fi connections, giving you the possibility of being able to go far away. one of the most interesting features is the USB ReadyShare, i.e. the ability to share files wirelessly and play multimedia file,s on televisions, consoles, and multimedia players. It also has Parental Control which is a web filter for all connected devices

2) Wifi stability:

wi fi is separated into two categories. In addition. The home network will be extremely protected thanks to WPA / WPA2 type passwords and Doublethe firewall protection with prevention of DoS attacks. The genie application allows complete monitoring and control of the home connect,ion from a PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone. With Genie, you can share and stream music or videos, diagnose and fix network problems, set ,up parental controls, view and control all devices connected to your network, and troubleshoot connection problems.

3)Technology:

Furthermore, with the Turbo Transfer technology it is possible to copy files between conna ected devices, up to from hard disk. You can print documents from any device thanks to AirPrint, just-finest your printer to wi-fi, or make sure that the device is connected to another device connected to the router. Monitor bandwidth consumption for all connected devices in your network. And you can activate limits in MB of monthly consumption.

4)Design:

The design of this router is very refined and sophisticated, giving the idea of ​​futurism, thanks to its particular shapes and captivating colors. The signal lights on the front also give an extra touch to the product.

5)Connectivity:

Connectivity is entrusted to 4 ethernet ports, an entry,y for the connection cable and finally a USB port.

Where to position the router for the best Wi-Fi connection?

We have all wondered if the position in which our provider places the router at the time of its installation by a specialized technician. It is the best for optimizing the internet signal in the perimeter of the entire house. Especially in some rooms, the Wi-Fi is often hidden, and you feel lost, and even in panic. In fact, it is not enough to connect the router to the telephone socket and leave it on a bedside table at random. If we want the best from our connection, we must follow some simple rules that I will now go to show you in my guide.

Do you need a gaming router?

The routers are designed to manage a specific amount of devices and the standard modems (those provided by the operator, TIM, Vodafone, Fastweb, etc. They are not able to drive traffic in an orderly manner and offer a constant signal to all connected devices. It is usual for a home to have multiple devices connected to consoles, PCs or laptops, tablets, smartphones, TVs, etc. In the future, more and more deviant inexpensive the internet. In expensare I’ve routers not designed to handle more than a few devices simultaneously before noticeable speed drops or bandwidth allocation priorities change to one tool over another. The cheap router tends to get overloaded with work easily as it supplies bandwidth to more devices, and, as it does this, it overheats and decreases its efficiency.

Final thoughts and price

The router is not very expensive, we are around € 100, but as we have shown you it is full of interesting features to improve the control over your network and the performance of your wifi connection. You will have a big performance boost during online matches and online high resolution streaming. I hope you already get the best router for gaming this year.