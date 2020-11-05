The best motherboard for ryzen 5 3600 in 2021

The motherboard is the home of your computer, where all the hardware components you have available reside and are connected. For this cause, it is just as important as any other component of your pc, so here is the list of the best motherboards on the market, which I update periodically with the best models. We are discussing here only the best motherboard for ryzen 5 3600.

Although many people think that a motherboard does not directly impact the performance of your computer. Whether it is a graphics workstation or a gaming PC, the motherboard makes itself felt on your computer’s stability and on the features it provides to maximize the performance of the components you have installed. From this content, you will know about the best motherboard for ryzen 5 3600. So, let’s have a look.

Getting know on: The best motherboard for ryzen 5 3600

Building a computer by assembling the components is undoubtedly also personal satisfaction, and you will be pleased with the result. If you have to buy a motherboard and understand how to choose it, scroll down and continue reading to discover the best motherboards list.

How to choose a motherboard

The choice of a motherboard is as important as that of the CPU and the video card, as it will be the home of your components, which will route the data stream and carry power to all the installed hardware.

Going to cheap motherboards is often inconvenient. They may not have important gaming or graphics features such as crossfire and SLI, or multiple USB ports, USB 3.0, USB Type-C, M.2 inputs for hard disk NVMe or SATA for hard disk traditional.

Saving money on a motherboard is never the case. On the contrary, you have to understand your needs better and make the most suitable purchase for yourself.

Which processor will you install? (best motherboard for ryzen 5 3600)

Before even starting to take a look at the motherboards that you can find on the online stores. There is an important evaluation to make, that of the choice of the processor.

The processor is the heart of the computer, and its performance directly impacts any function and execution. For this reason, even before thinking about the motherboard. It would help if you had in mind which processor you will buy and choose the mobo.

You must know that each processor has a different arrangement of the pins with which it is installed on the motherboard socket. Thus, different processors/motherboards are not compatible with each other, especially between different architectures such as Intel and AMD.

What’s important to know?

Another aspect that several people lookout is the compatibility of software/video games with computer components. You should know that hardware manufacturers always tend to provide further compatibility. It is supporting the latest peripherals, gradually abandoning the older ones.

If you doubt the processor rating, I send you to the guide that I wrote explicitly and periodically update the best computer processors.

Motherboard measurement – best motherboard for ryzen 5 3600

When you buy a motherboard, even its size is not obvious since there are various types of PC cases on the market, and not all of them have the same size.

On the market, most motherboards have standard dimensions which are based on three primary measures:

ATX: it is the standard size (305 cm × 244 cm) and the largest one since the case is much more spacious. You will have many more expansion slots and ports available for connecting input and output devices.

Micro-ATX: it is a slightly smaller size (244 cm × 244 cm) suitable for office computers. Since the surface is smaller, you will also have fewer expansion slots and ports available.

Mini-ATX: they are the smallest in dimensions (150 cm × 150 cm) and are very interesting for their increasingly widespread use in homes and offices reducing. Even more, the space occupied. The expansion slots and ports minimized to optimize space.

Which doors do you need?

In addition to being the processor and RAM housing, the motherboard is also how you can communicate all the devices you connect to your computer and do so.

On the motherboard, you can find a large variety of ports, and each of them has a specific use:

USB 3.0, USB 3 Gen 1 and Gen 2 – best motherboard for ryzen 5 3600

They are the classic USB ports but much faster.

They usually have a blue tab. On devices, they are indicated with the initials “ss.” They are very useful for connecting external hard drives. The devices that need a channel with a high speed to exchange data.

USB 2.0: are the classic USB ports, now dated and useful for connecting mice, keyboards, and printers USB Type-C: it is becoming more common for its particular speed and versatility; not surprisingly, many smartphones and Apple computers are adopting it.

HDMI or Display Port: If you are not planning to buy a dedicated graphics card, you will need to make sure you have one of these ports available on your motherboard to connect your PC monitor.

Audio ports:

in the past, it has often been neglected. But many manufacturers are improving the sound cards of motherboards and not a little. Thanks also to the arrival of innovative technologies capable of increasing the user experience of gaming, for example.

For example, if you are a gaming enthusiast. You will need to have a port for speakers and a port for headphones and one for the microphone.

PS / 2 ports: these are the old analog ports for connecting mouse and keyboard, it is scarce to find them on the latest generation devices, by now they are too dated.

Thunderbolt: They are mainly used on Apple devices and are also very fast; not surprisingly, they have been used for an extended moment before being replaced by USB-C.