The best guide to follow if you want to get good at escape from tarkov

Escape from Tarkov is a very addictive game. It's a game where you have to grind a lot if you want to get better at it. People sometimes have to put 20hours into this game and even then, they can't understand the game. There's no other game like escape from tarkov. The mechanics of this game is the real reason why people love to play this game. If you're a beginner, it will take you around a week to fully understand this game. It's a very complicated game, it has tons of maps in it where you raid and get loot.



The first thing you should know about this game is that there are a lot of maps in it where you can raid and get loot, you can sell loot later on when you’re done with the raid or you can make stuff with it such as weapons and stuff. Maps are very big in this game so; it can take a lot of time for you to memorize them.



Here is the best guide you can follow of escape from tarkov;



Try to stick one map at once



The biggest mistake people make in this game is that they keep raiding different maps which they don’t know anything about. You have to take time and learn everything about the map you want to raid so that when you get on the map you have the knowledge of everything and where it’s located such as all the hiding spots, looting spots, stashes, and, etc. If you know about these things, your chances of survival will increase which means the chances of you getting good loot will also increase. Once you’ve learned everything about the map, you can go ahead and start raiding it and win with the best loot possible. This game requires patience as it takes time to find loot, stashes, and other essential stuff. It’s a very slow-paced game.



Scav runs to save money



As you’re new to this game, starting the game using some scav runs is a great idea. It’s a great way to save your money as you won’t be risking any money of yours when doing scav runs. You won’t even lose any gear so, whatever you come out with will be pure profit for you which you can use later on to raid and get even more stuff. You can also check some of the gear which your scav will have and that gear can sometimes be extremely valuable.



Use insurance for your gear



Insurance is something new players should use a lot so, even when they die, they will get their loot back as it will be insured. Insurance is best utilized by new players and costs around 10 thousand rubles. It’s very cheap and all your gear will be insured which is something every new player would want as they don’t want to lose gear.