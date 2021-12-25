The Best Casino Apps Worldwide Revealed

In the wake of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, casino regulars have found themselves in quite the quandary. With favorite haunts shut down because of COVID regulations, seasoned players have been hit hard. Unable to get their usual fix, more and more players have migrated to online platforms to make up for the real deal.

As the online casino industry expands, the market begins to saturate itself. So if you’re just starting out on your foray into the world of online gambling, you’ll be flooded with options and faced with the paradox of choice. To make it easier for all the new online gambling recruits, we’ve prepared a list of the best online casino apps out there. These can serve as a jumping board for bigger and better online casino games. This list can also help regular gamblers home in on popular platforms that advertise better returns.

Let’s get into it and explore the top online casino apps in the world.

BETWAY

The Betway app boasts of over 400 games, ensuring that you find your favorite game and hopefully not look any further. The company was established way back in 2006 and has been operating as a top player in the gambling industry for many years. From online slots to video poker, the app caters to all kinds of gambling urges.

Betway’s welcome package is fairly generous with a 100% bonus. Now that’s what we call a good first impression. The app is available on both iOS and Android devices making it quite flexible and allowing it to garner major traffic through its portals. Betway reports a payout percentage of about 97%, quite high and quite profitable. This casino apps features on the top of almost every online casino app list, so if you’re starting out and want a payout within two days, give the Betway app a shot.

888 CASINO

Another big name in the industry, 888 has been around since 1997. If that doesn’t impress you, maybe this will. In 2013, 888 Casino became the first exclusively online casino licensed in the US. The app offers only about 50 casino games, which is quite the comedown compared to the Betway app. However, don’t ignore the wisdom of the guy who said “quality over quantity”.

Unfortunately, the 888 Casino app is only legal in the state of New Jersey in the United States. However, the sports betting feature on the app may be accessed worldwide.

INTERTOPS CASINO

When it comes to the top players in the online casino industry, it is hard to ignore the dominance of old names. Intertops is one of them, launched around the same time as 888 Casino, this gambling giant has made quite the killing. With an easy-to-use interface that is the USP of the app, the Intertops mobile casino app offers games from two different software providers and they can be accessed through the Classic Casino and the Red Casino.

The app is available through both iOS and Android platforms and gives players access to over a hundred games. Gambling from home has never been as fun or lucrative with a 100% sign-up bonus from Intertops.

MANSION CASINO

The Mansion Casino app was awarded the Online Casino Operator of the year back in 2018. Suffice to say, this isn’t a run-of-the-mill gambling app. The app provides access to over 200 games from Slots to Blackjack to Roulette.

Available for both iOS and Android users, the Mansion Casino app also offers a 100% bonus along with the services of a live dealer. The biggest jackpot at the online casino has been recorded as $1 million. If you’re looking for big wins, easy accessibility, and great customer support, the Mansion Casino app might just be the right fit for you.

SPIN CASINO

Spin Casino happens to be another bigwig in the online casino landscape. The late 90s up to the early 2000s seem to be where the online casino market was beginning to take root. Founded in 2001, Spin Casino has been cooking up quite a storm.

The app is known for its professional live dealers which figures as a huge plus on our list of priorities. While online slots are the most popular games on the app, players can also find Roulette, Blackjack, and Video poker on it. With 600 games on its roster, gamblers are not going to fall short on options.

CONCLUSION

While there are numerous casino apps available today, it isn’t easy sifting through all of them. It could take a few lifetimes. However, starting out with any of the apps listed here may just make your journey a lot easier. Give these options a whirl and find the one that deals you the best cards.