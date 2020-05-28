THE ROLES OF TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS IN IMPROVING BUSINESS CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

Current business processes and customer experiences are developed mostly based on past and current technologies. Be that as it may, one can not dispute the vital role technology plays in boosting business growth – from quality goods and services to excellent customer support. With the advent of technological solutions, it is easier for business owners and customers to connect on a personal level. Moreover, anyone can contact any firm, anywhere across the globe, all round the clock – thanks to the internet. Hence, businesses have the tendency to increase by leaps and bounds. The importance of customer experience can not be overstated. Customers are the key supporting pillars of a business. Their absence implies business failure, one no business owner would love to encounter. So what makes customer experience unique?

What Is Customer Experience?

Customer experience is defined as the impression a business owner or brand leaves with a customer or consumer. This terminology centres on how a customer views your business, in terms of the quality of products, services, and experience provided. Most customers remember their experiences with several businesses encountered in the past, be it good or bad. These experiences determine the loyalty of a customer to a brand. The better the experience, the more loyal a customer becomes. Most businesses strive to provide the best customer experience, consequently expanding their client-base and generating more profits.

Why Is Customer Experience Important?

Businesses are becoming more customer-centric, all thanks to the increasing demands of customers. These individuals are not just concerned about the quality of products and services offered, but they also care about the type of experience business owners provide. Creating a positive customer experience increases customer’s trust in business, and also generates additional revenue. Companies are coming up with better ways to improve customer service, one of which includes the use of technology. Most companies and organizations seek technological solutions from reputable IT providers like Salesforce to improve customer satisfaction. The type of satisfaction you provide your clients with will determine if they will stay or leave.

Businesses that implement technology in improving customer experience are more likely to experience more growth and sales than those that don’t. To provide optimum comfort for your consumers, you need to keep abreast with the latest developments and trends in the business and IT industry. So, here are some renowned technological solutions that provide insights on how to improve customer experience.

1. Programmatic Advertising:

Businesses are incorporating programmatic advertising into their marketing processes. This technological platform helps furnish business owners with vital information about visitors, and with such, create targeted ads that address their interests. Interestingly, customers can be monitored and targeted on multiple devices, making it easier to provide optimum customer experiences.

2. Artificial Intelligence:

Artificial intelligence is now at the fore-front of most businesses, as it helps meet individual customer requests, improve personalization, and enhance customer self-service. AI is fully-equipped to address customers’ needs and provide them with the best customer experience.

3. Internet Of Things:

Another leading technological solution is the notable Internet of Things (IoT). Businesses are gradually adapting this concept based on the benefits it offers. IoT helps companies improve productivity, reduce operating costs, develop new products, and expand into new markets. With this technology on which all devices are connected to one another, business owners can easily create a bond with customers by providing them with great customer service, thereby increasing customer experience.

The value of technology in customer support can not be neglected, especially for business owners looking to expand their businesses and customer-bases. To provide high-quality customer satisfaction, a business owner must learn to harness technological tools and strategies in creating a viable business.