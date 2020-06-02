Technologies trying to obtain hold of the market

Ionisation, ultraviolet rays, ozonation are some of the technologies that promoted for the disinfection of spaces. The problem is that some of them are being applied and sold without due caution. It seems that the Pandora box opened. Now they all sell magic solutions for the sanitisation and disinfection of spaces,” observed María Visa, CEO and co-founder of the company MTS Tech. There are indeed many businesses and institutions that are interested in technologies. That guarantee hygiene and environmental sterilisation to regain the trust of customers. When they are in a closed space and with a significant concentration of people. Worth the case of a hospital, but also that of public transport, a hotel or a disco, according to Entrepreneurs. In this article I’ll give information about how technology trying to hold of the market.

The contagion can occur by touching contaminated surfaces

According to the WHO, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19 infections, is transmitting mainly through two routes. They are : by inhaling contaminated small drops of liquid. Second is expelleing by an infected person who found to be the distance of about a meter, through coughing, sneezing, etc. It is through contact with surfaces where the virus can remain viable and that contaminated with these small liquid particles. The contagion can occur by touching contaminated surfaces or objects, and then touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Added to the complexity of this virus is the fact that the time it remains active in the environment is not known, nor open and closed, although some point to higher survival in restricted spaces.

DISINFECTING TUNNELS That Hold Of The Market

To mitigate its effects, numerous solutions have emerged on the market. The most common and useful for surface cleaning is bleach and other virulent products for disinfecting surfaces. To disclose those that used and those that cannot the Ministry of Health published a list of virucides and biocides authorised in Spain for having demonstrated efficacy against the virus. The risk they entail is that of possible intoxication for the personnel who manage it here, which on many occasions recommends its use by specialised professional staff.

Final Conclusion

A later note from the Ministry warned of the absence of any virucidal product authorised for use by misting on people. Therefore, this application technique that advertised in the so-called disinfecting tunnels in no way. It used on people. “The improper use of biocides introduces a double risk, possible damage to human health. It is giving a false sense of security.” Now you can understand how Technology tries to hold of the market.

