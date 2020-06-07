Taylor Swift’s post of Donald Trump turns out to be Most Liked Tweet Ever

On Friday, Taylor Swift, a famous singer, criticized U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter. Now, this post of Taylor Swift has become the most-liked tweet ever.

Now, Taylor Swift grows to be the well-known influencer, as she condemned U.S. PM Donald Trump after he writes in his tweet in the opposition of the activists and wanted to send off military crowds in the Minneapolis. In the city, complaints have been strong over the past few days in response to the police killing of George Floyd on Monday.

She tweeted to rebuke Donald Trump a lot for tweeting that activists in Minnesota should be an attempt. According to billboard.com, this post is trouncing more than one million likes within five hours.

Who was George Floyd?

George Floyd was a previous footballer and a black man. A white police officer stopped him on Floyd’s neck for some minutes despite the 46-year-old’s is incessantly screaming, ”I can’t breathe”.

Taylor Swift wrote in her tweet

“After encouraging the fires of white supremacy and racial discrimination your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump,”

What Trump tweeted

In Donald Trump’s Tweet, it is said, “These THUGS are dishonouring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

Twitter located a public attention notice on this post, which said the tweet “violated the Twitter policy about adoring aggression. Though, Twitter has resolute that it may be in the public’s attention for the tweet to stay available.”

This massage of Donald Trump was in reply to the objections that exploded from corner to corner in the U.S. on Thursday following the death of a 46-year-old African-American man named George Floyd on Monday purportedly because of police cruelty.

Many celebrities also raise their voice against this

Lizzo, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Harry Styles, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, DJ Khalid, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, and many more celebrities expressed their sorrow and sought justice in opposition to the police violence.