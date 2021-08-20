Stream and Earn: How to Easily Make Money as a Streamer

The world of online gaming and streaming is vast and growing. With more people than ever playing games, the number of streamers has also grown exponentially. Some gamers are looking for a way to make money while they play their favourite game or interact with viewers from all over the world. This blog post will tell how you can earn money as a streamer so you can live your dream of being an influencer in the industry!

This is the most important step! If you enjoy gaming, that’s half the battle. When picking a game to play as your main source of income, make sure it has the potential for earning money. Some games are easier than others when it comes to streamlining and getting sponsorships, so don’t be afraid to experiment with different titles if necessary.

Get partnered on Twitch: This can be done by filling out an application online and waiting for approval from staff members at Twitch. Becoming part of their partner program will give you access to exclusive features such as the ability to launch live streams from any platform while also being able to collect revenue through subscriptions and donations. You must have a minimum number of followers before you can apply for a partnership, and there are certain minimum requirements to be met as well.

Create a gaming channel with a suitable name: Once you have a twitch account, it’s time to set up the content for your channel. Make sure that your name is easily recognizable and contains keywords related to what you stream so people can find it more easily. This will become more important as you grow and your stream has a large following.

Start creating a community on discord server: Discord is a chat app that has become quite popular in the gaming world. It’s easy for viewers to join your discord server, and you can even advertise it on stream! You’ll be able to grow a community of people who love what you do so much they want to connect with other audience members. You can have your own discord bots so people can chat while they are watching your stream and even a group voice chat so you’ll be able to have some fun conversations with viewers.

Create an attractive banner: A great way to stand out is to create an eye-catching, high-quality banner for your channel that features the logo of whatever game you play or are streaming at any given time. The goal should be to make people want more content from you so they’ll subscribe or donate! It is one of the first things people see when they visit your channel so make it count

Build a followers list: One of the most important ways to earn money as a streamer is by building up an audience and community that will follow you from game to game or streaming site to streaming site. Start with small, niche groups before expanding your reach into other communities. Utilize social media sites such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, where influencers often share their content for free promotion!