Stream and Earn: How to Easily Make Money as a Streamer
The world of online gaming and streaming is vast and growing. With more people than ever playing games, the number of streamers has also grown exponentially. Some gamers are looking for a way to make money while they play their favourite game or interact with viewers from all over the world. This blog post will tell how you can earn money as a streamer so you can live your dream of being an influencer in the industry!
- Find a game you enjoy playing: This is the most important step! If you enjoy gaming, that’s half the battle. When picking a game to play as your main source of income, make sure it has the potential for earning money. Some games are easier than others when it comes to streamlining and getting sponsorships, so don’t be afraid to experiment with different titles if necessary.
- Get partnered on Twitch: This can be done by filling out an application online and waiting for approval from staff members at Twitch. Becoming part of their partner program will give you access to exclusive features such as the ability to launch live streams from any platform while also being able to collect revenue through subscriptions and donations. You must have a minimum number of followers before you can apply for a partnership, and there are certain minimum requirements to be met as well.
- Create a gaming channel with a suitable name: Once you have a twitch account, it’s time to set up the content for your channel. Make sure that your name is easily recognizable and contains keywords related to what you stream so people can find it more easily. This will become more important as you grow and your stream has a large following.
- Start creating a community on discord server: Discord is a chat app that has become quite popular in the gaming world. It’s easy for viewers to join your discord server, and you can even advertise it on stream! You’ll be able to grow a community of people who love what you do so much they want to connect with other audience members. You can have your own discord bots so people can chat while they are watching your stream and even a group voice chat so you’ll be able to have some fun conversations with viewers.
- Create an attractive banner: A great way to stand out is to create an eye-catching, high-quality banner for your channel that features the logo of whatever game you play or are streaming at any given time. The goal should be to make people want more content from you so they’ll subscribe or donate! It is one of the first things people see when they visit your channel so make it count
- Build a followers list: One of the most important ways to earn money as a streamer is by building up an audience and community that will follow you from game to game or streaming site to streaming site. Start with small, niche groups before expanding your reach into other communities. Utilize social media sites such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, where influencers often share their content for free promotion!
- Utilize Twitch Prime: If you have Amazon Prime, then you automatically get access to Twitch Prime, which includes ad-free viewing (which means more views!), monthly subscriptions and loot like exclusive in-game items every month for one low price of $12 per month!
- Add categories on twitch for easier browsing: When scrolling through Twitch channels, viewers will come across different streams with varying sorts of content related to games being played by professional players as well those just playing casually in their spare time. It can sometimes get challenging to find what you’re looking for on Twitch based on the title name alone; this is where adding appropriate categories can be instrumental in helping viewers find the content they’re looking for.
- Add videos of yourself playing games: You can use any game or platform to create a video which will then be uploaded onto YouTube, if not Twitch directly. This way, viewers from across the world are able to play along with you as well! This will also help you gain more viewers and followers, which can then lead to earning money from your channel.
- Talk about the games people are playing: It’s not uncommon for streamers to have a schedule that includes certain hours of different types of games. Some days might be spent streaming playthroughs or streams with other players, while some may feature just speedruns or even game reviews! Nowadays, so many gamers across all platforms (PC, PSN, Xbox) are looking for tips and tricks on how to get ahead in their favourite game- this is where you come in as a potential influencer who offers helpful advice through various channels like Twitch live streaming. Discuss what video games are popular at the moment and share your thoughts on them!
- Create goals and incentives for viewers: One great way to get people interested in following and watching your streams is by offering rewards when certain milestones are reached, such as earning $100 per month through donations alone! Add some fun prizes into the mix too-everyone loves surprise gifts! It is one of the best options to get streamers noticed by viewers.
- You may want to think about renting out space: A lot of small businesses started by gamers will rent office spaces to make their business official. Renting an office is one way for them to save money on legal costs, taxes, and other expenses related to running a company! It is also the best option if you’re looking for funding opportunities from investors who specialize in gaming start-ups.
- Sell merchandise: You can sell merchandise on your stream, via social media, or through an e-commerce site. Most of your fans will be interested in buying merchandise that’s been customized for your game as their favourite character. You can also print t-shirts, stickers, and other items that are related to your personal interests.
- Develop partnerships: A lot of gamers are starting businesses by developing relationships with companies who provide products that benefit them when talking about it live on air! Many gaming technology companies will offer discounts if you mention their product while interacting with viewers at home or online! You’ll be able to find partners easily because many of these events happen during conventions where interested parties are congregating.
Conclusion:
The world of gaming is wide and growing! With more people than ever playing games, the number of gamers has also grown exponentially. Some are looking for ways to make money while they play or interact with viewers from all over the world. So it is no surprise that some gamers are looking for ways to make money while they stream.