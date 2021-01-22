How do you Choose the Best Sports Bra for your Summer Holiday in Spain?

With endless cultural festivals, world-class beaches and a famous nightlife, Spain is impressive 365 days a year. According to Expatica, Spain has 47 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. This makes Spain the 3rd ranked country in the world, with prehistoric petroglyphs, historic cities and buildings, bridges, national parks and landscapes. From Madrid to Barcelona to Girona to Bilbao, it is such a vibrant country. Whether you take to the slopes of the Sierra Nevada, wander through the vineyards of Rioja or worship the sun in the Canary Islands, Spain is guaranteed to impress you every day of the week.

Exercise During your Summer Holiday in Spain

Why is a good sports bra so important for sports during your holiday? Two good reasons: comfort and high support. Comfort, because you want to be able to focus on what you are doing in the bra, not the bra. And number two, the breasts are held in place by high support parts. These parts do not return to their original length after being stretched. Think of an over-stretched elastic cord. These parts are the same. Exercise creates more movement of the chest, so without support, these textiles are further stretched, contributing to sagging.

How big is the impact of the activity you are doing? Small or big impact? The more movement, the more support you need to minimize stress on the breasts. Women with a larger chest need more support.

Sports on the Costa Dorada

The Costa Dorada has a long spectacular coastline and modern sophisticated resorts. It is easily accessible with cheap flights to Barcelona and in the summer, cheap charter airlines fly to Reus in the heart of the region. One of the most recognized resorts on the Costa Dorada is undoubtedly Salou. It is a nice beach resort with blue flag beaches and plenty of restaurants, bars and nightlife. Salou also happens to be neighbors to PortAventura, one of Europe’s best theme parks.

Sports on the Beautiful Sandy Beaches of the Costa Blanca

Beautiful sandy beaches have earned this region in southeastern Spain the name “White Coast”. Costa Blanca is home to the bustling cosmopolitan resort of Benidorm (and the popular Levante Beach). It is a vibrant beach resort with restaurants, bars, theme parks, water parks and much more. As one of the most popular Costas, you are spoiled for choice here. You’ll find everything from water sports on the beach, restaurants and great nightlife to lush green almond trees and orange groves that make the region unique.

To taste the tradition, the port city of Dénia still welcomes visitors and offers a mix of old and new. If peace and quiet is on the agenda, the small coastal town of Moraira has unspoiled countryside and villages perfect for exploring. Elsewhere on the Costa Brava you will find the city of Alicante, a vibrant city with beautiful history, shops, bars and restaurants.