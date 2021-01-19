Shop For A Badminton Racket In 2021

While social distancing is still strongly in effect, badminton is one of those sports where players don’t have to huddle side by side. Given the fact that the sport can improve your mental state while also helping you get in shape, it’s certainly something that people are going to want to take advantage of in 2021. Whether your resolution was to get in shape, lose weight, or have more fun this year, there is simply no better way to do all three than by taking advantage of badminton. That being said, if you want to play badminton in 2021, you’re gonna need a racket, which is a much harder task than it might seem. Want to know exactly how to shop for a racket in 2021?

Learning The Factors

When shopping for a badminton racket, whether it be 2020 or 2021, there are specific factors that you’ll want to consider. Learning the factors and when and where to apply them will be key to buying a good, quality racket. Not only will learning these factors make you a more informed consumer, but it’ll give you more information and knowledge about the sport. You’d be surprised at just how mental a lot of things are. This is especially true when it comes to playing badminton.

The Weight Matters

It is probably common sense to most people that the weight of the racket is going to factor in heavily. Just think about it, the weight will not only affect how hard you hit the birdie, but it could affect the speed and spin you put on the birdie. Believe it or not, badminton has a lot of similar qualities to tennis even though the targets are shaped entirely differently. The weight will dictate your gameplay while also affecting your overall style. The heavier the racket, the more you might hold back.

Most pros would recommend going for a racket that lies anywhere between 80 grams and 100 grams. This is the ideal weight for the average individual to have complete control over the game. One thing to keep in mind is, the weight of a badminton racket is rated in U-units. The lower the number, the heavier the racket will be. Beginners want to look for a racket that weighs anywhere from 85 to 89 grams. Single players will want to look for 2U rackets while double player rackets will want to consider 4U-rated rackets.

The Balance Will Matter

If the weight is going to factor in when deciding on your racket, you better believe that the balance of the racket will matter as well. Based on overall weight distribution, there are generally three types of rackets that one can select from. These would be the Head-Heavy Balance rackets, Head-Light Balance rackets, and Even Balance rackets.

Head-Heavy Balance – Head-heavy balance is a type of racket that most pros prefer. And, this is because just as the name suggests, there is more weight towards the head of the racket. This is important because it enhances the power of the strokes. If you can control that power, you'll have true lighting in a bottle in your hands.

Head-Light Balance – As you’ve likely already figured, head-light balance means that the head of the racket is lighter. This gives the user more control while also help develop the perfect swing. If you want to focus more on control than power, try one of these rackets. A racket like this also helps lower the reaction time by enhancing your swing. This is one reason that a lot of double players like these rackets. It’s relatively easy to handle and works in a situation where you won’t have as much time to react or respond.

Even Balance – Even balance might seem like the ideal choice for most beginners since it has equal weight balance in the head and butt of the racket. If you’re unsure about the other types of rackets, this will be the one you’ll want to go with. It’ll give you adequate time to do some experimenting and discover what type of player you are. Just remember, even after you’ve mastered the game there is always time to switch your racket and even your playing style.