The shoes behind the 10 ground-breaking moments in NBA

We are going to re-visit the shoes which created 10 iconic moments in NBA history.

1) Jordan v Dominique

The first one is the match between Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins, which happened in the 1985 Dunk Contest. The shoes were Jordan 1 Bred coloured in Black, Varsity Red, and white.

This duel match between these two legends is remembered as one the greatest Dunk match ever.

The first edition of the Air Jordan 1, which needed to include player’s boots in at least 51% white, was prohibited because the black and red colour combination did not follow the NBA guidelines. The story has it that Nike promised to compensate the 5,000 dollars fine Jordan does, whether it is wearing the shoes in a tournament, but there is no official proof for this. In this prominent Duel with Dominique, Jordan had been permitted to wear them, but he lost narrowly.

2) Jordan’s Last Dance:

This match is when Michael Jordan won, he 1998 NBA title with his final shoot for Chicago Bulls.

The shoes were Air Jordan XIV coloured black, black, varsity Red.

Michael Jordan’s last shot for the Bull remains the most recognizable sight in NBA history, newly resurrected in Netflix ‘s ground-breaking reality show The Last Dance.

Jordan took Bryon Russell off and drained the pull-up jumper that hit the sixth crown in eight years. Chicago became the master of the Utah Jazz 3-2, in the 1998 Finals.

It created Air Jordan XIV an influential shoe influenced by the Ferrari.

3) Iverson steps over Lue:

This iconic moment was created when Allen Iverson hit a three-pointer and Stepped over Tyronn Lue in the finals of 2001.

The shoes were Reebok Answer IV, coloured Black and White.

The Response IVs, which Iverson kept at his feet that night, Lue was a wonderful sight.

The black and white reeboks, which have an example of AI on the heel, are not as old as other traditional NBA sneakers. They are still modern.

4) Blocked by James:

The moment was when LeBron James blocked Andre Iguodias shot in 2016 Finals.

The shoe which we wore was Nike Lebron Zoom Soldier 10, coloured black and metallic gold. Their simple high-top design with three stability lock-out straps matches the sleeved jerseys the riders wear and the black and gold colour of the Game 7.

5) Kobe Drops 81:

This was the iconic moment by Kobe when he scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in a single game.

The pairs were Nike Kobe 1, coloured White black and varsity Purple.

Kobe scored this big one when he wore this signature shoe for the first time.

6) Vinsanity Begins:

This was when Vince Carter won the 2000 NBA dunk contest with an amazing play.

The pairs were AND1 Tai Chi, coloured white and red.

For his best time, Carter had the debut shoe of AND1, the Tai Chi, that made the shoe extremely famous. We can get this today for $142.

7) Allen’s Miami Miracle:

This was when Ray Allen’s Three-pointers forced overtime in game 6 of 2013 Finals.

The shoes he wore were Jordan XX8 “Locked and loaded”, coloured white, Red and Metallic Gold.

Even LeBron and thanked Ray all for the NBA 2013 title.

8) Kawhi’s Buzzer Beater:

This icon was created when Kawhi Leonard eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers from the playoffs of 2019.

The shoes were New balance OMN1S, coloured Black, and team royal gold rush.

Kawhi’s last shot in this match was last year only, and already it found its way into the top 10 iconic moments.

9) Mamba out:

This iconic moment is when Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in the last game of his career.

The shoes were Nike Kobe 11 Fade, coloured black.

Kobe Bryant seems to have always a passion for his reputation, but he could not display anymore until he finished a 60-point outburst in his NBA career.

10) Curry from Downtown:

The last on the list, this iconic moment was when Steph Curry defeated the thunder with a 38-foot game-winner.

The shoes were Under Armour Curry 2, coloured giraffe yellow, Black and Royal Blue.

The two-time MVP, with the scores mixed up in overtime, pulled the three-pointer out of an insane 38 range, match the mark of the bulk of the threes that were created in a season.

These were the Top 10 shoes that were worn by the players in the most iconic moments of the NBA championship matches.