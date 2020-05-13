How to Save Money: 10 Tips for College Students

There are many unavoidable expenses you will be faced with when you get to college. There are some compulsory fees like tuition, accommodation, transport, feeding, textbooks, faculty fee, etc. This makes it essential to look for ways to save money when in school.

As a result, we will explore ten practical tips to limit your expenses and save while in college.

Have a Budget and Stick to it

If you want to save money as a student, you cannot do it without a budget. You need a budget that will reveal all your income and expenses. This will give you a clear idea of your money handling habit. Your list should include necessities like utilities, food, transport, rent, etc.

The little pleasures like dinners as well should be included. When you have a budget, you can point out expenses and get rid of them.

Limit the use of Credit Card

As much as possible, do not pay your tuition or accommodation with your credit card. You will have to cover an additional fee, which might be as high as 1.75% in some cases. As a result, you will be losing almost $52.5 for a payment of $3000.

That is a lot which could cover other expenses. Use bank transfer or cheques instead of credit cards.

Save on textbooks

Some fellow students will be offering used texts at a reasonable fee. You can also check Facebook groups or Craigslist. Also, consider using the school library. Since you are a student, you can have access to countless resources like textbooks all for free.

Also, if you have textbooks from the previous level, consider selling them to fellow students. The money from this can help with something else.

Be Smart With Entertainment

You should not sacrifice your social life and extracurricular activity as part of your college life. Make sure, however, that they are not expensive to cost you unnecessary fees. Activities like cycling, sightseeing should be free.



Buy Generic Products

In saving money, you should do away with buying top brand products. You can get generic products with high quality. It could be food, medicines, household supplies, etc.

When shopping for grocery products, consider only house brand products.

Use Coupons for dinners

You should give yourself a treat once a while. Be strategic with it, however. There are opportunities like early dinner specials, discounted days, and coupons.

Request for Student Discounts

Although many stores offer discounts to students, they do not show it. It doesn’t hurt to ask for such discounts or deals. As long as you have your student ID card, you could qualify. A dollar saved here, and there can add up quickly.

Even at restaurants, gyms, salons, etc. Your student ID card can qualify you for some discounts. These discounts are not always written in black and white, so ask!

Consider Bulk Buying

It is evident that a bulk purchase gives you a considerable saving. As a result, team up with friends and make your purchase in bulks. As long as you have a refrigerator, you can preserve food items for later consumption.

Avoid Buying a car

Yes, there could be cheap cars for students. However, the issue with a car is maintenance. You need to buy fuel and also maintain the vehicle. These expenses could add up easily, which does not make sense for a student trying to save.

In contrast to this, make use of campus shuttle. Moving about on campus with the available shuttles is cheap. You can even buy a bicycle. It makes getting around on campus easy, also allowing you to exercise.

Do not Buy on Impulse.

Make sure you differentiate between needs and wants. There will be many things you will be tempted to buy, even if you do not need it. Be disciplined enough to resist such impulse buying. If the impulse is so strong, give yourself a couple of days to decide if you need that thing. You should also weigh the pros and cons.

Conclusion

There are lots of expenses for you in college. That is the reason you have to be proactive with savings. We have addressed ten strategic steps with which you can save as a student. Applying this will be of tremendous help.