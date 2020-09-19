Ruth Bader Ginsburg Movie: Celebrating the Life of Notorious RBG

The world is mourning the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who left for the heavenly abode today. The fierce lady lived a life for truth and justice, and will always be remembered to stand with the oppressors. She lived for 87 years and changed many lives. Today, we will give you an insight into her life and how you can celebrate it by watching the Ruth Bader Ginsburg movie.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg movie

Ginsburg has been a well-known figure for several years due to her trailblazing career. She had been one of the Supreme Court’s most prominent members and stood for causes like gender equality. A documentary was made in 2018 to honor her journey, and that gained her new generations of fans. The documentary named RGB exhibited her career, achievements, and impact on women’s rights.

Directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen chronicled the life of the Justice through the Ruth Bader Ginsburg movie. And it not only gained critical appreciation but was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary.

If you didn’t know about the Ruth Bader Ginsburg movie, it is time you watch it and celebrate her life. And if you have seen it, you will fondly remember the sequence where the Justice outfitted a purple Super Dive sweatshirt, sweating it out with her trainer to start an exciting day.

Where to watch the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary?

Netflix is gaining popularity due to their documents, but unfortunately, they don’t have this one. However, RGB is available on many other platforms. If you have a Hulu subscription, you can stream the documentary right away.

You can also watch it on rent by paying $3.99 to Prime Video and have it to yourself for 24 hours. Other options are iTunes that will also cost $3.99, Vudu, Google Play, or YouTube, where you rent it for $2.99 for 24 hours.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg movie: On the Basis of Sex

On the Basis of Sex is a film and not documentary, which showcases the life of Justice Ruth. It is a biopic directed by Mini Leder and stars Felicity Jones. You can stream the movie on Showtime or Showtime Anytime. You can also watch it on rent at Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, and more.

Who was Ruth Bader Ginsburg?

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the second woman ever to serve as Justice in the highest court of USA. She fought against sexism all through her life and climbed on the top of her profession.

Ginsburg maintained a modest public profile but was looked at like a pop-culture heroine due to the impact she made. She advocated for gender equality and used to fondly joke (wish) about wanting to see all women on the nine-seat Supreme Court. Even as she was growing old, she remained a critical dissenter – even though her health deteriorated, she challenged people against what is wrong.

Early life and career

Ruth Bader was born to Jew immigrants in Flatbush, New York, in 1933 – it was the time of the Great Depression. She lost her mother on the first day of her high school. Later, she graduated from Cornell University, where she met Martin Ginsburg on a blind date. Their romance kindled for six long decades until ‘Marty’ passed away in 2010.

Mrs. Ginsburg had once revealed that meeting her man was the most fortunate thing that happened to her. He was till then, the only man who cared that she had a brain. After her graduation in 1954, they quickly married and had a daughter in 1955 named Jane C. Ginsburg.

While pregnant, Ginsburg received a demotion while working at a social security office. It was the result of discrimination against expecting women, which was legal in the 50s. The incident made her hide about her second pregnancy while expecting her son James Steven Ginsburg in 1965.

In 1956, Ruth became one out of nine women to be accepted into Harvard Law School. The total number of students in her class was 500. The discrimination was so much that the dean in the school asked their female students if they justified being in a man’s place or not.

Martin Ginsburg was also an alumnus of Harvard Law. He took a tax lawyer’s job in New York when his wife was transferred to Columbia Law School for completing her final year. Thus, she became the first-ever woman to deal with law reviews of the two colleges.

Teaching male justices

Ginsburg topped her graduation but didn’t find any job because she was a woman. She had once revealed that no law firm was eager to employ her in New York. There were three main reasons for that – she was Jewish, a mother, and most importantly a woman.

Ginsburg took a project studying civil procedure in Sweden and became a professor at Rutgers Law School. She started teaching law to male students and some of the first law classes that women received there.

The first successful case

In an interview, Ginsburg said that the women’s movement started during the 60s. And there was a law school professor who was moving with the time and the change.

In 1971, Ruth won her first argument in the Supreme Court, when filing the lead briefly in Reed v Reed. It was scrutiny against males being automatically preferred over females as estate executors. The brief recorded an appreciation of women’s place in the US, where they have equal rights and liberty in everything. Supreme Court agreed with Ginsburg’s plea, and that was the first time the court had struck a law related to gender discrimination.

Growing career of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Within a year, Ginsburg co-founded Women’s Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). In 1972, she also became the first-ever female professor to get a Columbia Law School tenure.

Soon she at the general counsel of ACLU, launching several genders-discrimination cases. She won five out of six of these cases brought in front of the Supreme Court. She quoted an example of a primary school teacher against all-men justices. Her way of approach was strategic and to the point. The lady favored incrementalism and tried her best to dismantle sexist policies one after another. Moreover, she challenged the Supreme Court to end laws that treat genders unequally.

Ginsburg was aware of the number of men in the court, and her clients were often men. In 1975, Ginsburg stood for a young widower who was rejected benefits after the wife passed away in labor. It was a fine example of how gender discrimination is against both men and women.

The successful lawmaker received a nomination for United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. It was an initiative by former President Jimmy Carter to diversify federal courts.

People looked at Ginsburg as a lady liberal firebrand. However, her time in the court had every move in moderation. She was a reputed centrist who rooted for conservatives several times and also against. For example, she pleaded for the re-hearing against a sailor’s discrimination case who appealed to be discharged from the navy for being homosexual.

Ginsburg nominated for Supreme Court in 1993

President Bill Clinton went through a long search process before finalizing the second woman ever after Sandra Day O’Connor, to be a Supreme Court judge. One of the earliest cases Ginsburg took over was the United States v Virginia. It had a male-only admission policy to allow in Virginia Military Institute. In her statement, she wrote how Virginia “serves the state’s son,” and provides nothing for the daughters. But women should also get their rights based on talent, capabilities, and contribute to society as men do.

During her tenure as a Justice, Ginsburg supported the left. She was the counterbalance to the court that appointed Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch as per Trump’s decision. She was fierce and never shied away from criticizing the opinions of her colleagues.

In 2013, she stood against the court’s will to strike down a section of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by a 5-to-4 vote. She said the decision is hardly an example of restrained decision making.

2015 marked an excellent success for her fight as she won twice to progress Americans. Along with five other justices, she upheld an essential part of the 2010 Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). Next, she sided with 5-4 majority and legalized same-sex marriages in 50 states.

Finding her support system in her husband

While the legal career peaked, Ginsburg’s personal life was strengthened by her marriage. Their relationship was way ahead of time due to the sound gender parity. Together, they were managing all household work and raising children.

In 1996, Martin Ginsburg revealed that Ruth was a terrible cook and had no interest in the kitchen. He took care of the cooking work for the family.

Marty always pushed Ruth forward professionally so that she excels. His tireless efforts made Ruth’s name go up to the Supreme Court nominees in 1993. The man also said that the most crucial thing in his life was to make sure Ruth made it to who she has.

When Ruth was a confirmed part of the court, she thanked her husband. She said that he was his biggest booster from teen years and also her best friend.

During the last days when Marty was battling cancer, he left a letter for Ruth saying that she was the one who he loved the most, other than his parents and kids. He adored and loved her from the first time they met at Cornell.

Marty passed away in June 2010, and the very next day, his widow was at the Supreme Court. She said that Marty would have wanted her to work.

Suffering with cancer

Ruth had been suffering from cancer for a while herself. Following Justice O’ConnorO’Connor’s suggestion, who suffered from breast cancer during the 80s, she scheduled her chemo on Fridays. She used the weekend for recovery and was back to court during the weekdays.

The consistent, brave heart only missed two oral arguments due to her illness. She also took the suggestion of Marilyn Horne, who suffered pancreatic cancer in 2005.

Ginsburg believed she would live long, also not that she hoped to live but knew she would. Her long life brought relief to America and made liberalization possible.

Making a mark

Towards the last few years of her life, the lady became a national icon. Because of her withering dissents, one young law student had made a Tumblr page called Notorious RBG. It was dedicated to her and gave the nod to The Notorious BIG.

With the social media account, Ginsburg was introduced to an era of young feminists. Soon, many women followed the cult figure and understood what she has been fighting for through decades.

The Ruth Bader Ginsburg movie gives insights into the social media account. She also inspired skits in Saturday Night Live and had posters plastered on t-shirts and mugs.

When she found out about her Tumblr fame, she never imagined becoming “Notorious RBG.” Additionally, she said she was 86, but people of all ages could relate to her. However, aspects of her workout routines and love for hair scrunchies were all fictionalized in the film.

In an interview, she was asked if she had any regrets due to her challenges. She said she wasn’t born under a bright star.

Final thoughts

It is time we celebrate the empowering lady with the Ruth Bader Ginsburg movie, documentary, and best-selling books. She has laid down the path for millions of people who stand tall and fight for their rights.