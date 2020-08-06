Learn How to Play Rummy Online on Khelplay Rummy

India is full of Indian Rummy card game fans. This is one common pass-time that the whole of India shares. In the past, this game used to be played in family gatherings. However, the trend to gather is slowly reducing. People now stay within limited circles. The Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown has also cause social distancing because it is mandatory. Yet, the Khelplay Rummy website and app is still a great platform to enjoy rummy game online. Many people still are not acquainted with this online platform to play rummy card games. We hope to share all information so that you can also enjoy rummy gaming online soon.

How to Get Khelplay Rummy on Your Smartphone?

Getting the Khelplay Rummy app on your smartphone is just easy. You need to visit the playstore to download the Khelplay Rummy app on your smartphone device. The app is compatible with iOS as well as Android devices. Once you have downloaded the app, you need to install it on your phone. You will have to sign up and create an account too. Your information will be verified before you are allowed to create an account. You need to use the same account each time to use the Khelplay Rummy app from your phone. You can play rummy anytime and anywhere as long as you have a good internet connection.

What are the types of Rummy Games Available on Khelplay Rummy?

There are many different types of rummy games available on Khelplay Rummy. This allows the player to explore the different alternatives. Here we have listed a little classification of the games available:

Series Games and Single Round Games: The series games end after a series of rounds. Pool rummy and deals rummy are the series card games available on Khelplay Rummy. Points Rummy is the single round card game available on Khelplay Rummy.

Cash Gaming and Practice Gaming: Players who wish to play with cash need to choose real chips. Players who wish to avoid cash gaming can instead choose practice chips.

Classification based on number of cards dealt: Khelplay Rummy has multiple options for you based on the number of cards dealt to each player. These include 10 cards rummy game, 13 cards standard rummy game, 21 cards rummy game and 28 cards rummy game.

What is the Rummy Terminology One Should Know Before Playing on Khelplay Rummy?

If you are planning to play rummy online on Khelplay Rummy, you need to be aware of the terminology used. Here we have listed these for your knowledge:

Life: This is the minimum arrangement of cards in rummy upto which a player’s hand is regarded as a full hand.

Open Card: One card on the top of the deck is left open by the dealer. This card is referred to as the open card. The first player can either pick this card or another card from the deck.

Disposed Pile: Disposed pile is a pile of cards disposed by players while picking another card from the deck during their turn.

Pure Sequence: It is an arrangement of cards of the same sign but values in ascending in descending order. You are not allowed to use a joker to complete the pure sequence.

Artificial Sequence: Artificial or real sequence is just like the pure sequence except that you can use jokers to complete them.

First Drop: If a player chooses to quit the game before the first card is played, it is referred to as first drop. Minimum points are charged to the player for first drop.

Second Drop: If the player chooses to quit the game anytime after the first move, it is regarded as second drop. Double the points charged for first drop are charged for second drop.

Joker: Jokers are like wild cards in rummy. They can be used to complete all melds and sequences except for the pure sequence.

Dealer: The person who distributes the cards for rummy is referred to as the dealer.

Pulled Out Joker: The player next to the dealer randomly pulls out a joker and this card plays the role of a joker. This card is referred to as pulled-out joker.

Full Hand: A hand is regarded as a full hand when the life is not complete.

How to Win in Rummy Games on Khelplay Rummy?

Winning rummy on Khelplay Rummy or any other platform simply requires some skills and observations. Here we have listed these for you:

Your first focus should be to complete life.

You must try to observe opponent moves.

You should constantly try to reduce the total points in your hand.

You should not hesitate to quit if your chances of winning are few.

You should keep rearranging your hand and make optimum use of the jokers.

What are the Added Benefits of Playing Rummy Online on Khelplay Rummy?

Khelplay Rummy is an excellent app and website for rummy lovers around the world. There are many benefits of playing rummy on the Khelplay Rummy app. Here we have listed these merits:

The app has multiple rummy variations for you to check out.

It is upto you to choose cash gaming or practice gaming.

You can enjoy rummy with complete strangers.

You can invite friends from your rummy circles to this app.

Each time your friend accepts the invite you sent; you both get added bonuses.

You can play rummy anytime and anywhere as long as you have a good internet connection.

The Khelplay Rummy app is equally compatible with iOS and Android devices.

There are exciting rummy tournaments on Khelplay Rummy that makes the app even more exciting.

How Indian Rummy Can Help You During Lockdown?

The Covid-19 scare and the need to stay indoors has challenged everyone. People find it hard to pass their time. This is where Khelplay Rummy is your best place to relax. Even people who are working from home can take short rummy work breaks. Such breaks can help prevent distractions and keep you alert at work.