Robin Spann Previews Marvel’s Upcoming Phase 4 Movies for 2021

Avenger’s: Endgame was only just the beginning.

This film (and Spider-Man: Far From Home) closed the book on the studio’s Phase 3 slate of movies. It also gave goodbyes to several beloved characters. While this may be the end of the Infinity saga, the MCU has no plans to slow down.

In fact, Phase 4 looks to be the most ambitious yet. Phase 4 includes a massive 24 projects, including both theatrical films and several spin-off streaming series. Based on the TV shows that have already been released, Phase 4 looks to be focusing on smaller, individual stories that all interconnect in wild, weird, and even trippy ways.

And, fans, like Robin Spann, are totally here for it. The anticipation has only continued to grow as Phase 4 has been delayed due to the pandemic. Fans have been forced to wait over two years between cinematic releases.

But that patience is finally paying off. First unveiled at the company’s 2019 San Diego Comic-Con panel, Marvel is finally able to roll out its Phase 4 movies. Although there’s a lot to be excited about in the future, most of the hype has been about this year’s films, as diehard fans are anxiously wanting to get back into theaters.

Robin Spann is one of them. Like many, he rewatches earlier films often and follows the latest news updates as well. Here, he previews the four MCU movies coming out in 2021.

Black Widow (July 9)

Despite experiencing a tragic end, Scarlett Johansson is back to reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff. However, this time, her character is front and center as the titular hero. This action spy thriller will introduce new people from her past, including a new villain named Taskmaster. The identity of this mercenary has so far been kept secret, only adding to the speculation.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 3)

The MCU has been ground-breaking for onscreen representation. Featuring a predominantly Asian cast and crew, this movie looks to build on that trend. Yet, like most upcoming Marvel properties, this one is shrouded in secrecy. Robin Spann and others are most interested in the return of the Mandarin and Abomination as the confirmed villains.

Eternals (November 5)

Returning to space, this film features a new team of ancient aliens. Living on earth in secret, the Eternals are forced from hiding following the events of Avengers: Endgame. The star-studded ensemble cast includes Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Salma Hayek. Kit Harington debuts as the Black Knight.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17)

Finally, Robin Spann anticipates Sony and Disney joining once again to create a third installment. And it looks to be a wild ride. Hype for this film has gotten out of control, as the film is rumored to bring together the “Multiverse” and unite characters and villains from every Spider-Man movie to date.