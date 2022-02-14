RHINOPLASTY: UNDERSTANDING THE BASICS

The way shape and size of the nose should be in synchronisation with the rest of the facial features. Sometimes the structure of the nose can cause issues with the functionality. Undergoing rhinoplasty is the best solution to it. Also known as the nose job, can remodel the nose to look more symmetrical and improve the functionality of the nose. When planning to undergo the procedure, it is best to reach out to the best rhinoplasty surgeon Toronto. The surgeon that you choose can impact the results of the procedure.

Why should you hire an experienced surgeon?

When you are planning to undergo any cosmetic surgery the surgeon must have a keen aesthetic eye. When a trained surgeon is planning and performing the cosmetic surgery, they will do a comprehensive examination to determine the shape that will best suit your face. The surgeon will take into account the shape and size of the face, ethnicity, gender, thickness of the nose and age. The best approach to rhinoplasty is creating a tailored approach. The requirements of each client are different, and having a customized approach will help achieve the desired results. This can only be done seamlessly when you have an experienced cosmetic surgeon carrying out the surgery. When deciding on a surgeon, you must keep your level of comfort and rapport in consideration. During the consultation with the surgeon, you should form a rapport and freely communicate your expectations.

What happens during the procedure?

Rhinoplasty is an invasive procedure that is carried out under anaesthesia. Depending on the complexity of the surgery, it can take anywhere between one to three hours. Open and closed methods are two of the most common techniques used in rhinoplasty. In the closed method, the incisions are made inside the nose. This approach requires precision and must be done by an experienced surgeon. In contrast, the open method provides greater access to the surgeon as the opening is achieved by making an inverted “V” between the nostrils. Both the techniques can aesthetically sculpt the cartilage, bone and soft tissues to create the desired result.

What does recovery look like?

Once you have decided to undergo the procedure, the surgery team at the clinic will discuss the various stages of the rhinoplasty with you. The team will share the doctor’s number so that you can reach out to them whenever you need to. When you are planning to undergo rhinoplasty, it is suggested that you take a week off from your routine. During the first week, you might experience stuffiness. There might be some bleeding, bruising and swelling. However, the swelling and bruising would dissipate within 10 days to 2 weeks. To make the recovery more comfortable the surgeon will prescribe pain medication. However, most patients find recovery to be a comfortable process. It will take several months for the nose to completely heal, and you will slowly start to see the results.